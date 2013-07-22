Wipes in Malaysia: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Wipes in Malaysia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Modernisation and a better standard of living have led to hectic lifestyles for many consumers. Home care wipes and personal wipes have growing popularity amongst active consumers for convenience and better hygiene. Wipes hence saw steady growth in value sales over the review period, increasing to RM33 million in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wipes in Slovakia
- Wipes in Iran
- Wipes in Germany
- Wipes in Serbia
- Wipes in Poland
- Wipes in Tunisia
- Wipes in Taiwan
- Wipes in Mexico
- Wipes in Italy
- Wipes in Georgia