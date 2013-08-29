Wipes in South Korea - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wipes in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Wipes in South Korea grew by 8% in retail value terms in 2012. This positive growth was a result of increased popularity of using wipes in cleaning houses more conveniently than washing cloths or mops. Consumers do not need to spend time in washing wipes; they simply pull out one or two wipes making them more convenient. Other functions of wipes such as sterilisation, fragrance, and antibiosis mean consumers tend to use them as ordinary cloths. In this sense, all purpose cleaning wipes recorded...
Euromonitor International's Wipes in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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