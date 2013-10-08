"Wipes in the Czech Republic" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wipes in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Sales of wipes increased by 4% in 2012 to reach CZK288 million. The economic downturn slowed the category development and consumers' general price-sensitivity remained a major hindrance to higher growth.
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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