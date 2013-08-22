"Wipes in Turkey" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Wipes in Turkey" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Product diversity increased further in 2012, which resulted in price competition among brands. In addition, an increase in the number of retail outlets helped to make many different products available. The areas of usage of wipes continued to be varied, and this helped to make wipes a dynamic category at the end of the review period.
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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