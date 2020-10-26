Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Wipes Global Market Report 2020 provides insightful data about business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Market. The report also calls for market – driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.



The global wipes market is expected to grow from $35.2 billion in 2019 and to $37.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it, as wipes are the effective means for cleaning hands and various hard surfaces. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $43.5 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 4.8%.



Top Leading Companies Mentioned are Rockline Industries, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson, Diamond Wipes International, La Fresh, NicePak International, and Meridian Industries Inc.



The wipes market consists of sales of wipes and related services that are used in personal, household sector and industrial sectors. A wipe is a moistened, disposable, that is used for cleaning surfaces. It is often used as an antiseptic fabric primarily for skin cleansing.



North America was the largest region in the wipes market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The toxin free baby wipes is a key trend in the wipes market. The toxin free baby wipes are purest clinical grade filtered water wipes loaded with Aloe vera extracts and vitamin E. These baby water wipes are specially formulated with PH to match the delicate skin of new born babies. Though these wipes are often used for babies they can even be used by adults and elderly. In 2018, Bey Bee, a progressive child care company brand, announced the introduction of toxin-free baby wipes. These toxin-free wipes are distributed in all prominent web stores such as amazon, flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm etc.



In November 2018, Diamond Wipes International, the American wet wipe manufacturer acquired Ode to Clean for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition Diamond Wipes International saw an opportunity to integrate Bioperoxide into an everyday cleaning product that does not compromise performance for safety. Ode to Clean, a biotechnology company that specializes in Green Chemistry.



