Wipes Market 2020: Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- TMR analysts suggests that the global wipes market, which was valued at US$ 34.3 bn in 2018, will rise at a healthy CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027. If the numbers hold true, the market could rise to a valuation of US$ 49.3 bn by 2027.



Growing awareness about specialty wipes rather than traditional wipes & the hygiene overview is providing growing opportunity for wipes market. Cleanliness and sanitation in retail shops and in other facilities is one of the important factors in attracting new customers and retaining existing customers. Consumers especially in food-joints remember the quality, hygiene and ambience of the place. Unpleasant experiences lead to loss of customer. Moreover the cleanliness and sanitation in schools, universities, hospitals, and public places is considered drive the wipes market.



Increase in Demand of Non-Woven Wipes



Non-Woven wipes are expected to grow at a higher speed and are expected to drive the market. Demand for such wipes is increased for household applications as a result of rising consumer awareness towards the features of wipe products. The reduction in regulations by the governments across the globe on development of textile industry and along with penetration of local players in niche market is also driving the market growth. The non-woven wipes are currently in strong competition to the woven wipes as these wipes are preferred for its usability, and affordability.



Demand Of Disposable Wipes Will Drive the Global Market



Disposable product type accounted for the highest share in 2018. It has been observed that the usage of non-biodegradable materials for the manufacture of disposable wipes has come under the radar of environmentalists and countries with strict senvironment protection norms are increasingly demanding bio-based products. To remain strong in such regional markets, companies are innovating their products with the use of recycled fibers, natural ingredients, and biodegradable materials. Of the key applications of wipes, the household sector accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to increase in number of users of wipes and other cleaning products for household cleaning and sanitation purposes.



This review is based on a report by TMR titled, "Wipes Market (Type - Disposable wipes and Non Disposable wipes; Material - Woven and Non-Woven; Other Cleaning Tools - Sourcing Pads, Scrubbers and Sponges, Brooms and Mops, Cleaning Brushes; Application - Household Sector, Industrial Sector (Manufacturing Sector Automotive Sector, Transportation, Food Industry, Education Sector, and Health Care)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2027"



For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:



Global Wipes Market, by Type



Disposable wipes

Non-Disposable wipes

Global Wipes Market, by Material



Woven

Non-Woven

Global Wipes Market, by Other Cleaning Tools



Sourcing Pads

Scrubbers and Sponges

Brooms and Mops

Cleaning Brushes

Global Wipes Market, by Application



Household Sector

Industrial Sector

Manufacturing Sector

Automotive Sector

Transportation

Food Industry

Education Sector

Health Care

Others

Global Wipes Market, by Geography



North America

The U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

EU5

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

India

China

Japan

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

