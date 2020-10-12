Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Wipes Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period and reach USD 5.83 billion by 2027, and the market value as per 2019 was USD 3.66 billion.



Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, "Wipes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Personal Care, Household, and Others), Types (Disposable and Non-disposable), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channel, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027."



Wipes Market Drivers and Restraint :

Product Innovation and Advancement to Back Market Growth

The increasing R&D investment by major companies for the development of cutting-edge sanitary products to cater to the need for efficient hygiene solutions will foster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the focus on the integration of skin enhancement ingredients in wipes for nourishment and moisturization will subsequently propel the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in October 2019, SKYN introduced 'GET FRESH' a refreshing and cleansing wipe that consists of provitamin B5 to give moisturization and soothing cleanse to the skin. The surge in the female population around the world will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years. As per the data published by the International Labor Organization (ILO), as of 2018, nearly 47.8% of the global working population is female. Moreover, the increasing inclination towards personal health and care among consumers will consequently boost the growth of the market.



Get Sample PDF Brochure with COVID19 Impact on Small Satellite Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/wipes-market-103288



List of Significant Manufacturers Wipes Market are:

- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (U.S.)

- NICE-PAK Inc. (U.S.)

- Edge well Personal Care (U.S.)

- Clorox Company (U.S.)

- Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.)

- AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada)

- Kruger Inc. (Canada)

- Asian Pulp & Paper (Indonesia)

- Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)

- Hengan (China)

- CMPC Tissue SA (Chile)

- Sofidel Group (Italy)



Regional Analysis:

Improved Living Standard to Incite Development in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 865.21 million in 2019 and is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period improved the living standard of people in the region. According to the report 'World Urbanization Prospects The 2018 Revision', published by the United Nations Department of Economic & Social Affairs, as of 2018, 82% of the US population accounted for 327 million people's lives in urban areas in the United States. The rising urbanization and well-equipped hospital facilities will foster the healthy growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the presence of major companies such as Nice Pak, America Hygienics Corporation, and Kimberly Clark Company.

Europe is likely to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the booming hospitality industry. The increasing number of tourists in the region will contribute positively to the growth of the market in Europe.



Browse Complete Summary of research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/wipes-market-103288



Expanded Demand for Sanitary Products Amid Global Pandemic

The rising demand or facial tissues, sanitizer wipes & toilet papers during coronavirus will accelerate the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing apprehensions regarding bacterial infections will fuel demand for the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing cases of coronavirus around the world will simultaneously increase the production of wipes, which in turn, will aid the expansion of the market.

According to the World Health Organisation's research data, by the end of April 2020, the US alone consists of 3, 33,811 number of COVID-19 infected people. In addition, the rising emphasis to maintain a germ-free environment during the coronavirus epidemic will promote the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Some of the key industry developments in the Wipes Market Include:

- July 2018: Hero Wipes, a leader and supplier of protective wipes announced that it has acquired Rescue Wipes which helped the company to grow the business in the infection control disinfectant wipe segment.



Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wipes-market-103288