Wiping out the Cyber Threats with Compelling Advice

The most common trick that is used by the cyber criminals is terrorizing and causing panic. They hack into people’s computers and release viruses such as the FBI Cybercrime Division Virus that meddle with the computer’s settings. The user’s screen freezes immediately and the owner is unable to proceed. A warning message reflects on the screen asking the user to pay an amount to unlock his computer.



The message states that the user has been caught viewing pornographic content or committed an illegal offence. The FBI porno scam strikes terror in the user’s heart making him unsure of what to do. A majority of the times people pay the amount asked for to avoid being sentenced to jail.



There is no end to the ways these criminals manipulate the internet users to wheedle out money. They scare the daylights out of people by using either the US department of Homeland Security Virus or Interpol Department of Cybercrime virus to hijack the computers for a ransom. It becomes difficult to salvage the computer even after the payment is made providing opportunities for more invasions.



If there are evil people then there are good ones too. There are many sites where experts are available on live chats to help the customers with removal of viruses, spyware, malware and any kind of PC maintenance and repair.



