WipWare Inc Recognized in PROFIT Magazine's List of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- PROFIT Magazine today placed WipWare Inc. in the top third of its list of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.



Published in the Summer issue of PROFIT Magazine and online at PROFITguide.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their revenue growth over five years. WipWare ranked No. 127 on the 25th annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies.



WipWare, developer and manufacturer of photoanalysis software and hardware systems headquartered in North Bay, made the PROFIT 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 524%.



“To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fastest-Growing Companies in Canada, the PROFIT 500 has expanded to recognize the entrepreneurial achievements of more than 500 Canadian companies,” says Ian Portsmouth, Editor-in-Chief of PROFIT magazine. “PROFIT is proud to now showcase Canada’s forward-thinking small business entrepreneurs and honour their talents and innovations.”



“WipWare is honoured to be on the PROFIT 500 ranking,” says President Tom Palangio. “This achievement reflects the strength of our photoanalysis software product, the dedication of our team, and the value customers place on our technology.”



“When I formed the company back in 1995 with two outstanding academics, none of us knew anything about business, only rock mechanics, basic programming and how to blow things up! I bought the last of my partners out in 2006 and with the help of my son Thomas Palangio and my brother Robert Palangio started to build the company to where it is today,” he says. “We were able to assemble a great team, innovate and improve both products and services, and this is why we have continued to grow despite failing economies, cyclical industries and unstable currency throughout the world.”



WipWare pioneered optical granulometry of fragmented material during the 1980’s and has developed an international distribution network of 24 dealers and agents in 18 countries primarily servicing mining and aggregate customers. WipWare has received numerous awards for technical achievement, entrepreneurship, economic development, export marketing and global trading.



WipWare Inc – Experts in Photoanalysis Software, Fragmentation Analysis & Blast Fragmentation Analysis & Blast Fragmentation. WipWare designs and manufactures industry-leading photoanalysis and fragmentation analysis software and hardware systems. WipWare Systems provide real-time analysis of materials to hundreds of industries in the field, laboratory or production settings. You can find our WipWare Photoanalysis Systems in underground and surface mining, taking test samples on Mars, in quarries, aggregate, forestry, coal and the explosives industries to name a few.



Communications Contact:

Dawn Larsen

dlarsen@navigatormarketing.ca

705-918-2090

WipWare Inc.

http://www.wipware.com

685 Bloem Street

North Bay, Ontario

Canada P1B 4Z5