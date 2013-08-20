New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- With a goal of $10,000 Monster Watts has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to support their newest innovative design called the WiQiQi Active Wireless Charger for the Samsung S4 Active waterproof smartphone. Adding the convenience and safety of wireless charging in seconds, Monster Watts has created a thin receiver that is designed to fit inside the Samsung S4’s waterproof gasket. “The WiQiQi Active is really a necessity if you own a Samsung S4 Active smartphone because without it, continual use of the rubber flap that covers the phone’s charging port leaves the device vulnerable.” said Douglas Tam, Founder of Monster Watts. “The flap is not only easy to break, it’s hard to seal tight thereby leaving it vulnerable to fatal water damage. Our wireless receiver provides the solution perfectly.” Addressing the issue by making the charging port and compromising rubber cover obsolete the receiver makes damaging leaks continuously preventable.



Designed to work with any Qi compatible charging pad the WiQiQi Active is the first of its kind and extremely easy to use. One need only to remove the Samsung S4 Active battery cover, put the WiQiQi Active receiver on top of the battery, make sure the contacts line up, snap the cover back on, and place it on a Qi compatible charging pad to receive an optimum charge without compromising the safety of the phone over time.



Setting it apart from other receivers on the market the WiQiQi Active not only fits comfortably inside the waterproof gasket of Samsung’s S4 Active, it’s so thin that the smartphone’s battery cover doesn’t bulge once closed. “This is a key point from our perspective. We knew the product wouldn’t inspire trust in consumers if the smartphone was inconvenienced in any way. We went to great lengths to assure that when the receiver is inside the waterproof gasket, it’s completely unnoticeable from the outside.” Another added benefit to the handy WiQiQi Active is that the receiver allows the Samsung S4 Active to be charged at a faster rate. In fact, twenty-five percent faster to be exact.



Retailing for $30 once the product is launched in the global marketplace crowdfunding supporters within the US will, in late September, receive a WiQiQi Active receiver for an investment of $22 for use with any Qi compatible charging pad. For supporters who would like a WiQiQi Active receiver and a Versa Wireless Charging Pad an investment during the crowdfunding campaign can be made for $62 within the US. The WiQiQi Versa Wireless Charging Pad is small enough to be used at home or in the consumer’s car and comes with a 110/220 volt AC adapter and a USB cable. Worldwide donation perks are included on the crowdfunding project page as well.



Monster Watts is a company based in New York, New York and is an innovator of power accessories for the Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S3, S4, Note 2, and S4 Active phones. Their design team is based in New York City, New York and works in tandem with factories in Asia. They are currently in production mode for their 5 in 1 Wireless Charging Interactive Quick View Flip Cover for Samsung Galaxy S4 as well.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project Click Here.



About Monster Watts Inc

Monster Watts Inc. based in Rego Park, New York are the exclsuive US distributor of Wopower and WiQiQi products. Monster Watts WiQiQi line of ultra thin wireless receivers add wireless charging for Samsung Galaxy S3, S4, and Note 2 products.



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



For more information about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here