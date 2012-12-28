Wire and Cable Manufacturing Industry in China 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Wire and Cable Manufacturing industry in China to grow at a CAGR of 16.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the industrial growth in the country contributing to the demand for wires and cables. The Wire and Cable Manufacturing industry in China has also been witnessing a high demand for the export of wires and cables. However, the cost of raw materials required for the manufacturing of wires and cables in the country could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Wire and Cable Manufacturing Industry in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Wire and Cable Manufacturing industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Far East Holdings Group Co. Ltd, Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd., Wuxi Jiangnan Cable Co. Ltd., Baosheng Group Co. Ltd. and Tianjin Suli Group Co. Ltd.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co. Ltd., Hongan Group Co. Ltd., Hengtong Group Co. Ltd., Dongguan Waisin Wire Co. Ltd., and Qingdao Hanhe Cable Group Co. Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
