Wire and Cable Materials and Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Wires and cables are used for transmitting power, signals, and payloads in various industries. They are widely used across various end-use segments including residential, commercial, and industrial purposes. The growth of global wires and cables market is primarily driven by the growth of the IT and communication industry where wires and cables play a vital role in transmitting power.



The growing demand for wire and cables across various end-use industries such as IT and telecommunication is one of the major factors driving the market for wire and cables. However, the volatility in raw material prices is acting as one of the major concerns for various players operating in the global market for wires and cables. The global wires and cables industry is very large with many participants operating in the market. Some of the end-use industries for wires and cables market include telecom operators and power supply companies. The global market also exhibits non-homogenous characteristics.



The market for wires and cables can be segmented into power cables and telecommunication cables based on their application. Power cables constitute the biggest segment for the wires and cables market which is expected to exceed a market worth of USD 190 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.9% from 2012 to 2018. The telecommunication segment is the fastest growing one for wires and cables and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11.1% from 2012 to 2018.



Some of the leading companies operating in the global market of wires and cables include Aksh Optifibre, Alcan Cable, Belden, CommScope, Corning Inc., EL Sewedy, Finolex Cables, Leviton, and Molex.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



