Twinsburg, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Jade-Sterling Steel, a long-products service center, is seeing a significant shift in the marketplace. Most notably, a sizable increase in new orders from their customer base in the U.S. and Canada. According to Howard Fertel, COO of Jade Sterling Steel, “Our salespeople have traveled to visit customers and have returned with a very positive opinion of our core markets. Customers supplying the agricultural, automotive and oilfield markets have a renewed enthusiasm about the economy.”



In reaction to market improvement, Jade Sterling Steel is actively expanding its sales force over the next several months. Those interested in working for an industry leader in steel bar and wire rod sales are encouraged to contact Jade Sterling Steel directly at 866.398.4420.



About Jade-Sterling Steel Company

Jade-Sterling Steel supplies a variety of special bar quality and merchant bar quality steel, as well as merchant, industrial and cold heading quality wire rod. We specialize in hot rolled, cold finished and thermal treated rounds, as well as wire rod in carbon, alloy and machining grades.