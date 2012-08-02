WireService.co News Wire to Get Spidered Into Topix.com

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- WireService.co, an online press release wire service, is excited to announce the upcoming indexing of their high quality press release content into the popular Topix.com. The high quality press releases from WireService.co are expected to be indexed in the next 1 week.



Rebekah Hudson, Owner of WireService.co states, "We're excited to take yet another big step in affordable press release syndication for our clients. We understand press release distribution is a crowded space, but we want to make it affordable." With the economy slowing down yet again and small businesses beginning to struggle, WireService.co feels there is an important void in new syndication on the affordable side.



In the past 2 weeks, WireService.co has announced several strategic partnerships to broaden their clients high quality press release syndication. With the addition of Topix.com, WireService.co has once again expanded their wire service presence in a major way. New agreements and partnerships are expected to be announced in the coming 2 weeks.



About WireService.co

WireService.co is a upstart wire service focused on helping small businesses with a small budget get their news syndicated online. To date, WireService.co has form strategic partnerships with Scribit.com, NewsTex.com, Topix.com, RecentGlobalNews.com and thousands more. WireService.co offers unlimited monthly press release distribution for a flat fee of $50 per month, with no contracts.



About Topix

Topix is the leading news community on the Web, connecting people to the information and discussions that matter to them in every U.S. town and city.



A Top 10 online newspaper destination (comScore, June 2011), the site links news from 67,000 sources to 450,000 news topics. Topix also works with some of the nation's major media companies to grow and engage their online audiences through forums and RSS feeds.



Based in Palo Alto, Calif., Topix LLC is a privately held company with investment from Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) and Tribune Company.



Topix LLC is not affiliated in any manner with Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.