Wire Technologies Announces Addition of CNC Lathe Machine to Their South Florida Shop

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- There are a number of industries and organizations that require maintenance and service for their machined parts. Due to an increase in demand for precision turned parts, Wire Technologies is announcing the addition of an HAAS ST-10T CNC Lathe to its arsenal of machining services. The machine allows the engineers to include CNC turning to their facility’s list of capabilities, a computer controlled operation where material is removed from a design to create a specific shape.



In an effort to become one of the leading CNC machine shops in South Florida, the HAAS ST-10T CNC Lathe provides maximum cutting capacity, while reducing the cycle time. Sean Biro, owner and operator of Wire Technologies said, “We are excited to add new machining services to our shop as work increases. Our goal is to become a complete full service machine shop, and by introducing CNC turning capabilities, we can now cater to turned parts, in addition to our list of other machining services. We feel that by being able to handle multiple machining operations, it allows our customers the ease of using one source, instead of having to find several suppliers to conduct different machining operations.”



When in need of a complex part to be machined, this CNC turning machine utilizes a dual axis of movement that allows the shop to create a multitude of shapes. Whether wishing for a contoured, threaded, tapered, or other shaped cut, the HAAS ST-10T turns to 6,000 rpm and is equipped with a 12-station BOT turret. Wire Technologies is a growing company with exceptional EDM machining services in South Florida that include Wire EDM, Sinker EDM, Small Hole “Popper” EDM, CNC Vertical Milling and CNC Turning, custom manufacturing complex parts to cater to specific demands. Contact the company to get started on a design or machine cutting project today.



About Wire Technologies

Wire Technologies operates out of a 5,000 square foot facility in Boca Raton, Florida, where they are a full service EDM machining shop. As every industry has different requirements for machine cutting, Wire Technologies serves medical fields, military, aerospace, metal stamping, energy, oil & gas, and many more. They are located less than one mile off of Interstate 95, offering CNC capabilities (in addition to EDM Machining). They work with their customers for complete satisfaction, servicing one part or many parts, no job is too big or small. With their facility, they can repair products, enhance existing products, or design new products.



For more information, please visit http://www.wire-tech.org/.