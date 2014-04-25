Wire Technologies Announces Expansion to Their South Florida Shop

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- With the amount of companies and organizations that require service for their machining parts, it is important for shops to have a state-of-the-art facility in order to provide high quality machining. Striving to provide their customers with exceptional service and high tolerance machine capabilities, Wire Technologies is pleased to announce they have just completed an expansion to their shop. The expansion adds much needed square footage so the company can expand their number of machines and serve their valued clientele with cutting, designing, and production of custom parts on time.



As an increasing number of EDM and CNC machines are being added to the shop, space was needed to accommodate the size, and maintain the safety of workers. Being one of the most trusted machine shops in South Florida, they serve a variety of industries, including the medical field, aerospace, military, oil, energy, and metal stamping. The professionals operate as a full service shop in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, and will custom make any part for their customers. Whether a client needs their parts designed brand new, possess a prototype that needs to be manufactured, or a simple repair project for an existing part, Wire Technologies has the knowledge, professionalism, and space to meet all desired specifications.



The expanded shop was completed as the company intends on adding raw material inventories to keep up with the high demand of their customer base. Raw materials include forgings, steel appliances, and numerous other parts. When looking for EDM companies in South Florida, Wire Technologies has been relied upon for years to manufacture and cut materials that match a prototype while providing quick turnover time. The shop is equipped with EDM machines, CNC machines, 3D printing capabilities, and tight tolerance precision cutting materials. To hear more about their services, or to inquire on a particular design, please visit their website today.



About Wire Technologies

Wire Technologies operates out of a 5,000 square foot facility in Boca Raton, Florida, where they are a full service EDM machining shop. As every industry has different requirements for machine cutting, Wire Technologies serves medical fields, military, aerospace, metal stamping, energy, oil & gas, and many more. They are located less than one mile off of Interstate 95, offering CNC capabilities (in addition to EDM Machining). They work with their customers for complete satisfaction, servicing one part or many parts, no job is too big or small. With their facility, they can repair products, enhance existing products, or design new products.



For more information, please visit http://www.wire-tech.org/.