Wirecard AG (OTC:WCAGY, WRCDF) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF was announced.



Investors who are investors in Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in Wirecard AG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Wirecard AG over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of investors in Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF stocks, concerns whether certain Wirecard AG officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants, including the Company's auditor, throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Wirecard overstated its cash balances during the Class Period, falsely claiming €1.9 billion, that Wirecard overstated its financial results, including revenue and EBITDA, that Wirecard did not have adequate risk management or countermeasures, that Wirecard's auditor failed to audit the Company in accordance with applicable auditing principles, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Wirecard's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.