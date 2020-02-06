Wireless Access Point Market Business Growth, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity, Demand Analysis, Forecast 2027

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Wireless Access Point Market: Introduction



The adoption of wireless solutions has considerably increased in the last few years, due to enhanced ratification of connected device across residential, office, as well as public places. Wireless Access Points are networking devices that enable enterprise wireless devices for connecting with the wired networks. Wireless Access Points can be easily installed in networks for SMB's, large enterprises, campuses, and branch offices. Wireless Access Points have several advance features such include multi-site management and cloud scalability, which eases the connectivity.



Wireless Access Point Market: Drivers and Restraints



The adoption of cloud-based solutions for wireless communication is significantly increasing in small and large enterprises, which is turning to be the major driving factor of Wireless Access Point market. Moreover, rising implementation of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) for wireless communication across several verticals is also turning to be an important factor driving the growth of Wireless Access Point market in positive manner.



Interoperability issues are the major challenges faced by most of the vendors in Wireless Access Point market.



Global Wireless Access Point Market: Market Segmentation



Global Wireless Access Point Market can be divided into four segments, on the basis of deployment, services, end-user, and region.



Segmentation on the basis of the deployment for Wireless Access Point Market as:-



-On-premises

-Cloud-based



The major segments of Wireless Access Point market on the basis of the services include:



-Managed Services

-Professional Services



The major segments of Wireless Access Point market on the basis of the end-user include:



-BFSI

-Healthcare

-Manufacturing

-Retail

-Telecom

-Others



Global Wireless Access Point Market: Competitive Landscape



Key Players



Major players operating in Wireless Access Point market includes Sophos Ltd., Cisco System Inc., Avaya Inc., Netgear Inc., Zyxel Communications Corp., Oberon Inc., and Kontron AG.