Wireless Armour Underwear Campaign Is Launched by Entrepreneur Joseph Perkins

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Joseph Perkins, an entrepreneur from the United Kingdom, recently announced the launch of his new underwear brand, Wireless Armour. The invention protects the human body from electromagnetic radiation caused by carrying mobile devices in one’s pocket.



According to an infographic posted on Wireless Armour’s Indiegogo page, electromagnetic radiation has been linked to a long list of health effects, especially infertility in men. Many studies have resulted in proof that using and carrying mobile devices, such as cell phones, have lowered the sperm count and motility—also known as a measure of how well sperm moves and in what direction—in men. One study shows that there was a 59 percent drop in sperm numbers as well as a 52 percent drop in motility after only an hour’s exposure to a laptop’s WiFi signal.



As a result, Perkins made the decision to develop a range of men’s Shielding Underwear that blocks the electromagnetic radiation that is admitted by wireless devices. The young inventor and his team picked a fabric that blocked 99.99% of the radiation emitted between 100MHz to 2.6GHz. They also wove a mesh of pure silver into the fabric to create the Faraday Cage, a process that will also lengthen the lifetime of the product by increasing its strength.



“Named for the man who invented it, Michael Faraday, this cage is special because any electromagnetic radiation that hits it is distributed evenly around the cage, therefore not allowing it to enter the cage and affect whatever is stored within it,” stated an article on Wireless Armour’s Indiegogo campaign page. “We have had our fabrics independently tested by an electromagnetic radiation testing company in England.”



Additional benefits of Wireless Armour include keeping the wearer fresher for longer through the use of silver’s anti-microbial properties, as well as keeping the essentials covered in style.



At this time, the Wireless Armour campaign is accepting donations from anyone interested in supporting the product. Perkins and his team are giving supporters a wide variety of perks in exchange for their products, including pairs of Wireless Armour’s boxer briefs and trunks and items for distribution.



Individuals interested in learning more about Wireless Armour and its new line of underwear can visit the product’s Indiegogo page for more information. Readers are also welcome to contact Perkins with questions or concerns about his invention or connect to the campaign through Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.



About Joseph Perkins

Wireless Armour’s founder, Joseph Perkins, is an ambitious 26-year-old who is determined to be his own boss. Since graduating with his degree in Physics, he wanted to start his own business. Out of the ideas he had, he picked the one that had the potential to help people. He only spends time doing the things that interest him so that whatever project he is working on is met with 100 percent passion and devotion to achieving its goals. For more information, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/wireless-armour-men-s-underwear-protecting-your-health/x/7256199