Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Wireless Audio Device Market By Products (Speakers, Headphones, Sound-Bars & Microphones),Technology (Bluetooth, Airplay, SKAA, & Wi-Fi), Application (Home, Consumer, Commercial, Automotive & Defense) - Global Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Wireless audio device as the name suggest, uses wireless connectivity to stream and play music and other audio. Technological advancements in audio technologies have changed the way music is streamed and enjoyed. Audio industry has woken up to the demands of wireless enabled audio devices such as speakers, sound-bars, headphones and microphones. The report mainly focuses on the audio devices that are going "wireless". The end user demand for such devices arise not only from the home and consumer end but also from commercial and other niche applications such as defense and automotive. The report deals with all the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities with respect to the global wireless audio market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The total wireless audio device market is expected to reach market revenue of $13.75billion by 2018. In terms of product segments, wireless headphones accounted for the largest market revenue at $1.25 billion, while wireless microphones enjoyed the least market share, in 2012. Moreover, wireless sound bar market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2013 to 2018. For application segment, commercial application sector accounted for the largest market revenue, while other application sector like automotive and defense enjoyed the least market revenue in 2012.Americas, with U.S. commanded for largest market share revenue. However, Asia-Pacific, with Japan, Australia and China leading the way, is likely to grow at the highest CAGR.
The wireless audio technology is a revolution in audio experience that will certainly be showing growth in every part of the globe. Industry experts opine that the wireless technology in audio devices will contribute to the growing audio industry, especially in APAC region.
Key Findings
Total revenue of the wireless audio device market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 24.02% from 2013 to 2018 to reach to $13.75 billion by 2018
Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes
Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth applications in each vertical and fast growing application market segments
Detailed analysis of the mature and emerging market by application and by geography
The key trends related to product technology, prices, and the applications that shape and influence market
Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of major geographical markets to give an overall view of the global market
Detailed competitive landscape with identification of key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, and market share rankings
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