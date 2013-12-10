Wireless Audio Device Market by Products (Speakers, Headphones, Sound-Bars & Microphones),Technology (Bluetooth, Airplay, SKAA, & Wi-Fi), Application (Home, Consumer, Commercial, Automotive & Defense) - Global Forecast & Analysis (201

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Wireless Audio Device Market By Products (Speakers, Headphones, Sound-Bars & Microphones),Technology (Bluetooth, Airplay, SKAA, & Wi-Fi), Application (Home, Consumer, Commercial, Automotive & Defense) - Global Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research