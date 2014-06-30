Wireless Audio Device Technology Is a Revolution in Audio Device Market That Is Certainly Expected to Show a Growth in Each and Every Part of the World

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- According to a new market research report "Wireless Audio Device Market By Products (Speakers, Headphones, Sound-Bars & Microphones),Technology (Bluetooth, Airplay, SKAA, & Wi-Fi), Application (Home, Consumer, Commercial, Automotive & Defense) - Global Forecast & Analysis (2013 - 2018)", the total market is expected to generate revenues of $13.75 billion by 2018, growing at an estimated CAGR of 24.02% from 2013 to 2018.



Browse 70 market data tables with 65 figures spread through 241 pages and in-depth TOC on "Wireless Audio Device Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wireless-audio-device-market-1275.html

Driving the evolution of wireless technology is customers' increasing expectations for high quality sound, unrestricted mobility and aesthetically appealing products. Wireless technologies enable one or more devices to communicate without an actual wired connection, thereby reducing the mesh of wire around an audio system. Radio frequency, Infra-Red, Bluetooth, SkAA, WI-Fi are being increasingly used to stream audio.



Wireless technology with respect to the consumer electronics devices is a boon for the electronics market. This trend has also been seen in audio streaming devices; wireless audio device employs wireless connectivity to stream and play music. New technological advancements in audio technologies have revolutionized the way music is streamed and enjoyed. Currently, a large number of wireless audio systems and devices are being used by the consumers but the advancement in the use of wireless audio devices is expected to be tremendous in future. The wireless audio systems are low powered, relatively cheaper, and provide freedom of movement to the consumers. The end user demand for such devices arise not only from the home and consumer sector end but also from the commercial and other applications; such as the defence systems and automotive sector. The report provides manufacturers of wireless audio equipment with information on the changeover process from wired to wireless and how it affects the market by technology, product types, application, and geography. The report explains all the driving factors, restraints, trends, and opportunities for the wireless audio device market.



This report presents the future of the global market and industry from both technical and market-oriented perspectives with techno-market oriented road maps till 2018. This report describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Wireless Audio Device Market and forecasts the market to 2018, based on product, application, and geography. The report presents a detailed analysis of the product market and forecasts the growth for each one of them. The report covers regions such as the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW (Rest of the World). In 2012, Americas were the largest region in terms of market revenue and volume shipment for the wireless audio device market. APAC, Europe, and ROW are also promising markets, with China, India, Germany, and Africa provides an impetus to the growth.



The report constitutes of the various trends which are driving the market by product, by technology, by applications and by geography. Trends like change in perception of consumers for wireless audio, increased mobility, growing adoption of smart gadgets are enabling the growth of the wireless audio industry. The wireless audio devices currently have the largest market in Americas, followed by Europe and APAC region. APAC region is expected to exhibit a highest growth among all regions and is likely to emerge as the second largest market by 2018.This growing market for wireless audio presents vast opportunities for players all across the value chain. The major market players covered in this report are Bose Corporation (U.S.), Harman Industries (U.S.), Voxx International Corporation (U.S.), Vizio, Inc. (U.S.), Sennheiser Electronic GMBH (Germany), B&W Group Ltd. (U.K), Sony Corporation (Japan), Shure, Inc. (U.S.), Philips Corporation (The Netherlands), Polk Audio (U.S.) and Vizio, Inc. (U.S.). The market has been segmented as discussed below:



The report profiles 20 promising players with a SWOT analysis of key players in the Wireless Audio Device Market ecosystem. The competitive landscape of the market presents quite an interesting picture, where large numbers of new products have been launched since 2011. The market is witnessing a series of key developments such as announcements and partnerships across the value chain. A few big announcements by small and big players alike are expected in the coming months.



