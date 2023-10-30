Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Rapid Growth, Demand, Size, Share and Report Thriving Worldwide by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2023 -- The global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market size to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 69.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% from 2021 to 2026, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Mobility growth and increase in mobile connectivity to boost the growth of wireless broadband in public safety market across the globe during the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market"



183 - Tables

48 - Figures

202 – Pages



The wireless broadband in public safety market includes major vendors, such as Aruba Networks(US), AT&T(US), Broadcom(US), Cisco(US), Ericsson(Sweden), Extreme Networks(US), Hitachi(Japan), Juniper Networks(US), Motorola Solutions(US), Huawei(China), NEC(Japan), Netgear(US), Sierra Wireless(Canada), Verizon(US), ZTE(China), General Dynamics(US), Harris(US), Bittium(Finland), Hughes(US). These players have adopted different growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions are some of the important strategies adopted by the major players to grow further in the wireless broadband in public safety market.



Cisco, a publicly held company, is one of the leading IT organizations and provides networking products and solutions worldwide. The company deals in software and hardware products related to IT, which caters to a wide range of industries, such as energy, government, education, financial services, retail, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, transportation, and hospitality. As of July 2018, the company has 74,200 employees and 400 offices all over the globe. It is a publicly held company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CSCO. Cisco has two business segments: the product and service divisions. The product segment has been categorized into infrastructure platforms, applications, security, and other products, while the services segment includes technical support services and advanced services. The company has clientele worldwide and generates its revenue majorly from the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC.



Broadcom, a publicly listed company, is one of the recognized vendors of semiconductor devices, communication software, and related services across the globe. The company operates its business through two segments: semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software. The semiconductor business segment comprises set box solutions, broadband access solutions, Ethernet switching and routing, embedded processors, and controllers, Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) ASIC, PHY devices, fiber optic components, and RF semiconductor devices. The infrastructure software segment includes automation, operational analytics and management, database management, application development and testing, identity and access management, compliance and data protection, security insights platform, Development and Operations (DevOps), Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), network security, information security, identity security, and payment security solutions.



Broadcom has a presence across APAC, the Americas, and EMEA countries. The company offers broadband, networking, security, storage, industrial and automotive, mainframe, and wireless and mobile communication solutions and applications for enterprises, service providers, and data-center infrastructure. It sells products and services directly to customers and distributors.



