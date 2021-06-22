Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Will Reach to $69.6 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2021 -- According to a new market research report "Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Technology (WIFI and Cellular M2M), Offering (Hardware, Software Solutions and Services), Application, End User (First Responders, Critical Infrastructures), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 69.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% from 2021 to 2026.



Increasing demand for Wireless Broadband in Public Safety due to COVID-19 outbreak, Mobility growth and increase in mobile connectivity, enhancement in public safety and availability of real-time information and big investments in wireless broadband are major growth factors for the market. Enhancing next-generation technologies and availability of wireless broadband in rural areas provide lucrative opportunities for vendors in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety market.



By offering, Hardware segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



A wireless network consists of several components that support communications using radio or light waves propagating through an air medium. Some of these elements overlap with those of wired networks, but special consideration is necessary for all of these components when deploying a wireless network. MarketsandMarkets has analyzed wireless adapter, access point and range extender, modem, routers, switches, and hubs as key hardware elements in the wireless broadband in public safety market.



In application, Critical Communication to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The public safety vertical is a major adopter of critical communication systems. Public safety is one of the most important responsibilities of any government; it involves protecting individuals from crimes and natural disasters, among other harmful activities. An effective public safety mechanism involves disaster management and coordination between organizations, such as law enforcement and border control, fire fighters, and emergency medical services. Effective communication is imperative for these organizations while dealing with any natural or man-made disaster. Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are responsible for ensuring public safety within countries as these agencies must identify emerging threats, adapt to changing legislative policies, and develop human resources and skills to address evolving threats. Law enforcement agencies heavily rely on critical communication networks as they need to communicate with different agencies during emergencies. Various agencies provide emergency and rescue services and ensure public safety. The purpose of these agencies is to deal with typical emergencies and ad-hoc emergencies as part of their regular responsibilities. Spreading community awareness and running prevention programs to effectively detect, mitigate, and report emergencies are major functions of these emergency solution providers. Critical communication systems are used by these service providers during emergencies, such as natural and man-made disasters.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The wireless broadband in public safety market in North America is expected to be the highest revenue contributor during the forecast period. The region accounted for the largest share of the overall wireless broadband in public safety market in 2014. Major countries in this region are the US, Mexico, and Canada. Post 9/11, government officials in North America have been taking major steps for improving public safety by investing in wireless broadband technologies. Several initiatives are taken for the growth of wireless spectrums, signifying a wide pool of opportunities in the interoperable wireless network for public safety. In terms of population, the P25 technology is widely employed in North America due to its technical specifications, despite the extensive use of TETRA in RoW. The wide area coverage and greater range of P25 make it the preferred choice in the US markets.



Public safety departments in North America are stringent when it comes to the implementation of critical communication solutions on airports, ports, roads, railways, and metros. Governments in this region have formulated various authorities to set up critical communication networks and network protocols, such as FirstNet and Next Generation 911 (NG911), respectively.



Major vendors in the global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety market include Aruba Networks (US), AT&T (US), Broadcom (US), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (US), Hitachi (Japan), Juniper Networks (US), Motorola Solutions (US), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Netgear (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Verizon (US), ZTE (China), General Dynamics (US), Harris (US), Bittium (Finland), Hughes (US) etc.



