Wireless Car Charging Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide 2030

The Latest research coverage on Wireless Car Charging Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Wireless Car Charging Market:-

Evatran Group (United States), WiTricy Corporation (United States) , Hevo Power (United States) , Tesla Inc. (United States) , Bombardier, Inc. (Canada), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany) , Momentum Dynamic Corporation (United States), Robert Bosch Group (Germany), Evatran, LLC (United States), Mojo Mobility Inc. (United States), ZTE Corporation (China), HEVO, Inc. (United States)



The Wireless Car Charging Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Wireless Car Charging market.



Wireless Car Charging enables to charge the electric-powered car in order to with constant source of power both at the stationary and moving position. Instead of using a plug-in cable to charge the electric car, it uses wireless electric vehicle charging (WEVC) technology to wirelessly charge the car's battery. Due to increasing greenhouse gas radiation and scarcity of petroleum products for upcoming years the demand for electric cars is increasing and this has driven the wireless car charging market.



In February 2019, WiTricity signed technology licensing agreement with Yura Corporation, a leading South Korea-based automotive Tier 1 supplier for wireless charging technology for EVs. This agreement enables Yura to access WiTricity's wireless charging technology, support, and intellectual property (IP) rights to develop and commercialize wireless EV charging systems.



In July 2016, Evatran Group and Zhejiang VIE Science and Technology Company formed a joint venture to integrate Plugless, Evatran's wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging system, into the EVs of car manufacturers (OEMs) based in China. This new venture is called Zhejiang VIE Evatran Electronic Technologies Co. and was created with an initial investment of USD 5 million.



In February 2019, WiTricity, a startup that's developing wireless charging technology for electric vehicles (EVs) acquired Qualcomm's EV wireless charging unit Halo. The terms of the deal were not disclosed and Qualcomm becomes a minority shareholder in WiTricity as a result of the transaction.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Static Wireless Charging, Dynamic Wireless Charging), Application (Passenger Cars, SUV Cars), Operating Techniques (Capacitive Wireless Power Transfer (CWPT), Permanent Magnetic Gear Wireless Charging System (PMWC), Inductive Wireless Charging System (IWC), Resonant Inductive Power Transfer (RIPT)), Power Supply (3â€"<11 kilowatt, 11â€"50 kilowatt, 5 >50 kilowatt)



Market Trends:

Increasing Government Support for Electric Vehicles



Opportunities:

Growing Government Spending on Battery Technology

Increasing Requirement of Constant Power Source for Electric Cars



Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Hybrid and Electric Cars

Preference Due to Safe and Effective Charging

Enables to Reduce Carbon and Harmful Emissions



Challenges:

Lack of a Unified Standard

Safety Concerns Surrounding Wireless Charging:{Since the charging occurs without direct human control, it must be designed to respond safely to the presence of foreign objects and living objects under or near the electromagnetic field. The charging system should recognize and protect an animal or child that enters the electromagnetic field}



