Increasing adoption of electrical vehicles and high-end smartphones are the major impact rendering factors for wireless charging industry growth. The integration of wireless charging into vehicles has the potential to revolutionize the automotive landscape.



Wireless charging in industries lessens the risk of explosions caused by stray sparks. Industrial wireless charging is expected to be high in demand from APAC countries, including China, India, and South Korea, as they collectively harbor the biggest hub of industrial manufacturing. Wireless charging market is forecast to surpass USD 30 billion by 2026.



The adoption of wireless charging in the automotive sector could transform the automotive landscape. In fact, several wireless charging market players are already investing towards efforts to foray into this novel industry vertical. For instance, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. partnered with FIA Formula E Championship for the development of Halo WEVC (Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging) technology. Users could now charge their vehicles with ease by moving over the charging base implanted in parking spaces or on roads.



While the initial cost of installing the technology is relatively high, it more than makes up for it in the long-term with reduced maintenance costs for future as well as the effect on environment by using renewable energy solutions.



The Major Key Players in the Wireless Charging Market are as Follows:

1. Energizer Holdings

2. IDT - Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

3. MediaTek

4. Murata

5. Qualcomm

6. Texas Instruments

7. Samsung Electronics

8. Evatran LLC

9. WiTricity

10. Powermat



The RF-based wireless charging technology is anticipated to gain wide acceptance as it aids in eradicating the need for proper alignment in smaller devices, such as wearables and medical implants. These charging technologies can be categorized into near-field and far-field wireless charging and are in high demand. The near-field RF wireless charging technology facilitates full charging from 0-100%, providing a drop and charge experience; users can simply drop their devices in a charging station, regardless of placement and the device will be charged. Humavox, an Israeli wireless charging solution provider has built a near-field RF charging solution that converts any 3D volume into a charging station, that includes things such as drawers, cup holders, etc.



Wireless charging systems for electric vehicles have gained considerable traction in recent years. Part of this is based on Rising environmental concerns, regulatory mandates and growing consumer preference for EVs over traditional vehicles, which will supplement wireless charging market share. The advent of wireless charging into the automotive sector can transform the automotive landscape, pursuant to which, wireless charging market has witnessed the collaboration of various automotive companies with industry participants. For instance, Qualcomm Technologies, Semiconductor company has entered into a partnership with FIA Formula E Championship in a bid to develop Halo Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) technology.



With the introduction of WEVC, users will be able to effectively charge their automobiles by moving over the charging base embedded in parking spaces or across roads. The initial cost of installing the technology could be high, but it would make up for long-term reduced future maintenance costs along with reducing environmental impact through the use of sustainable energy solutions.



The industrial wireless charging market is estimated to be in high demand in countries of Asia like South Korea, India, and China. There are centers of manufacturing in industrial settings, since they could eliminate the danger of explosions induced by stray sparks.



