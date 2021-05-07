Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The global wireless charging market size reached USD 3.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR of 23.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global wireless charging market growth is primarily driven by growing demand for wireless charging technologies and devices, and demand is especially high in the healthcare industry. Growing demand for electric vehicles is further expected to boost growth of the global wireless charging market growth over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 Impact



COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Wireless Charging market and key segments is considered as a key contributor while formulating the market report. The report covers the present and future impact of the pandemic and offers a revenue estimation and a futuristic outlook of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario. The report presents an extensive analysis of the emerging trends of the market and dynamic changes in the demand and supply chains.



Some Key Highlights in the Report



Inductive segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing application of inductive technology for smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and Qi wireless charging protocol is expected to boost growth of this segment.

Increasing developments in the automobile industry and rising demand for wireless charging for consumer electronics and medical equipment is prompting manufacturers to investment into wireless charging technologies in countries in North America, which is expected to further support growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Texas Instruments Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, WiTricity Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Powermat Technologies Ltd, TDK Corporation, Energous Corporation, Ossia Inc., and ZenS B.V.

In October 2019, WiTricity Corporation entered into a technology transition and license deal with Green Power. The partnership allows Green Power to exploit the reference model and emerging technology development for WiTricity's wireless electric vehicle charging solutions.



Market Segmentation:



The global Wireless Charging market is a segmented market. The market segments are generated based on product types offered in the market, their applications, end-user industries, different types of technologies, and key regions of the market.



Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless charging market on the basis of technology, end-use, and region:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Radio Frequency

Inductive

Resonance

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace

Automotive

Others



The report begins with basic information about the market, such as definitions, applications, classifications, value chain analysis, among others, to facilitate a better understanding among the readers. The market offers a panoramic view of the industry through a thorough analysis of the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Detailed Analysis of the Regions of the Wireless Charging Market Include Regions such as:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Features of the Report:



Comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the growth of the Wireless Charging market

Strategic recommendations to the key players and new entrants

Value chain analysis and pricing analysis of the Wireless Charging market

Country-wise and region wise assessment of the market growth and market size

Growth forecast and revenue estimation of the Wireless Charging market

Detailed assessment of key market drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations

8-year forecast of the global Wireless Charging market



