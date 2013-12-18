Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- MarketsandMarkets: Global Wireless Charging Market worth $7.161 Billion by 2017



According to a new market research report “Wireless Charging Market (2012-2017) – Global Forecast and Analysis by Technology (Inductive, Magnetic Resonance, Radio Frequency (RF), Microwave, Optical Beam), Products (Pads and Receivers for Smartphones), Applications (Smartphones, Industrial, Medical, Military, Electric Vehicles)”, the total wireless charging market is expected to reach $7.161 billion by 2017 at a CAGR of 57.46% from 2012 to 2017.



Browse over 70 market data tables and in-depth TOC on “Wireless Charging Market (2012-2017) – Global Forecast and Analysis by Technology, Products & Applications”.

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The wireless charging technology is in the developing firmament and the consumers need to be aware of the benefits of the technology. Wireless charging products started being commercially available from 2010 and gained momentum in 2011. Since this is a new technology, consumers are trying to compare the conventional wired chargers and Universal Serial Bus (USB) cords with wireless charging solutions. The benefits need to be shown to the consumer for him/her to adapt to it. The consumer electronics application has the highest potential for mass adoption; the consumers need to be made aware of the existence of the technology.



Wireless charging has its applications across the industrial as well as the consumer electronics sector. Most of all these applications are in the growth phase and have huge potential in the near future. The applications are measured on the basis of their adoption potential versus their market potential and significance.



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The consumer electronics market is the most attractive market to target, with very high market potential. The awareness among the consumers is now increasing with the advent of new products such as wireless charging pads, receivers, and smartphones with embedded receivers. Products such as smartphones, digital cameras, MP3 players, and others can be wirelessly charged by simply keeping them on the charging pad with a receiver.



The agenda for the briefing includes discussion on key high growth markets, thereby marking the growth trend in the wireless charging market and related applications market. Furthermore, a briefing will be conducted on the competitive scenario and geographic trends and opportunities in the macro- and micro-markets with respect to North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW.



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