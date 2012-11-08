Fast Market Research recommends "Wireless Communication Chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- This report, based on the extensive research study of the wireless communication chipsets market and the related wireless semiconductor industries, is aimed at identifying the entire market of specifically the Wi-Fi/WLAN chipsets, Wireless Display/Video chipsets, Mobile WiMAX & LTE chipsets and ZigBee chipsets in Consumer and Automation applications. The report covers the overall market and sub-segment markets through extensively detailed classifications, in terms of both - revenue and shipments.
This report is focused on giving a bird's eye-view of the complete wireless semiconductor industry with regards to the wireless chipsets market with detailed market segmentations; combined with qualitative analysis at each and every aspect of the classifications done by special technologies, IEEE standard, form factor, design architecture, products, devices, applications, and geography. All the numbers, both - revenue & volume, at every level of detail, are forecasted till 2017 to give a glimpse of the potential revenue base in each of the wireless chipset markets.
In the aspect of the Wi-Fi/WLAN chipsets and ZigBee chipsets in all crucial digital consumer electronics and high-growth segments of automation such as home automation, building automation and industrial automation; in the aspect of relatively new & emerging Wireless Display/Video chipsets and Mobile WiMAX and LTE chipsets, the report majorly focuses on their markets in major digital consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablet PCs, laptops, and set-top boxes.
The report also focuses on a technological front, with detailed classification of each of the wireless chipset markets by IEEE standards & protocols (except LTE), special technologies in chipsets such as Low-power WLAN, HD Display & Video, Multi-mode LTE, and Dual-protocol ZigBee. The report also includes detailed market & technology roadmaps, timelines & evolution of each of the wireless chipsets & related technologies, along with a detailed Porter's analysis of the current wireless chipset markets.
The report also focuses on various geographical markets for each of the wireless chipset markets, on the major geographical revenue bases and gives the market forecasts & estimates by major geographical regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Each of the major geographical markets is sub-segmented for the wireless communication chipsets market by major countries & economies - U.S., Canada, and Mexico for North America, U.K., Germany, and France for Europe, China, India, South Korea, and Japan for Asia-Pacific, and Latin-South America and Middle East for Rest of the World.
