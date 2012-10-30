Wireless Communication Chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (201

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in SemiConductors Industry.



This report, based on the extensive research study of the wireless communication chipsets market and the related wireless semiconductor industries, is aimed at identifying the entire market of specifically the Wi-Fi/WLAN chipsets, Wireless Display/Video chipsets, Mobile WiMAX & LTE chipsets and ZigBee chipsets in Consumer and Automation applications. The report covers the overall market and sub-segment markets through extensively detailed classifications, in terms of both - revenue and shipments.



This report is focused on giving a bird’s eye-view of the complete wireless semiconductor industry with regards to the wireless chipsets market with detailed market segmentations; combined with qualitative analysis at each and every aspect of the classifications done by special technologies, IEEE standard, form factor, design architecture, products, devices, applications, and geography. All the numbers, both - revenue & volume, at every level of detail, are forecasted till 2017 to give a glimpse of the potential revenue base in each of the wireless chipset markets.



In the aspect of the Wi-Fi/WLAN chipsets and ZigBee chipsets in all crucial digital consumer electronics and high-growth segments of automation such as home automation, building automation and industrial automation; in the aspect of relatively new & emerging Wireless Display/Video chipsets and Mobile WiMAX and LTE chipsets, the report majorly focuses on their markets in major digital consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablet PCs, laptops, and set-top boxes.



The report also focuses on a technological front, with detailed classification of each of the wireless chipset markets by IEEE standards & protocols (except LTE), special technologies in chipsets such as Low-power WLAN, HD Display & Video, Multi-mode LTE, and Dual-protocol ZigBee. The report also includes detailed market & technology roadmaps, timelines & evolution of each of the wireless chipsets & related technologies, along with a detailed Porter’s analysis of the current wireless chipset markets.



The report also focuses on various geographical markets for each of the wireless chipset markets, on the major geographical revenue bases and gives the market forecasts & estimates by major geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific, and Rest of the World. Each of the major geographical markets is sub-segmented for the wireless communication chipsets market by major countries & economies – U.S., Canada, and Mexico for North America, U.K., Germany, and France for Europe, China, India, South Korea, and Japan for Asia–Pacific, and Latin-South America and Middle East for Rest of the World.



A competitive landscape of the current market is analyzed by the market share analysis for each of the wireless chipset markets, with revenue, market shares, and market share rankings of the current key players. All the other details of the key players in the entire value chain such as key wireless products, launches, technologies, industry partners, financials, and growth strategies are discussed in the extensive company profiles section covering key chipset manufacturers, other key players in the value chain, and those of complementary technologies.



The competitive information in this report’s competitive landscape and company profiles sections include market shares of market leaders for each of the wireless chipsets, key developments, and core strategies deployed to win, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, collaborations, ratification of standards, agreements, certifications and JVs for key players.



The report also analyzes the market by discussing the market dynamics such as its growth influencing factors, drivers, restraints, opportunities, burning issues, winning imperatives, Porter’s five forces, and other market trends. The wireless chipset prices and the price dynamics of each type of wireless chipset, in several major application segments have been discussed and analyzed in brief, with an emphasis on dynamics of price changing factors.



The entire market’s gigantic value chain is also included and all the industry segments have been entailed, with analysis of the strengths, weaknesses & dynamics of various industry segments such as EDA & Design Tool, IP & Technology Platforms, chipset component manufacturers, chipset manufacturers, direct and final product OEMs, and Assembly, Testing & Packaging along with the current trends.



In total, combining the revenue of the five major types of wireless chipsets in the research study’s scope (Wi-Fi, Wireless Display/Video, Mobile WiMAX, Mobile LTE and ZigBee) the overall ‘wireless communication chipset market revenue in consumer electronics & automation applications is expected to reach $20.4 billion, growing at a CAGR more than of 20% from 2012 to 2017. On the shipments front, the overall shipments are expected to reach 4.86 billion units by 2017, at a CAGR more than 29% from 2012 to 2017 (a higher CAGR than that of revenues, due to expected reduction in prices of chipsets).



Scope & Markets Covered



The complete market viewed and analyzed in this report is only for ‘wireless communication chipsets’ in all the aspects and chapters. Under the term ‘wireless communication chipsets’, only four major wireless chipset groups are considered under the market scope. They are Wi-Fi/WLAN chipsets, Wireless Display/Video chipsets (all the various types in the market), Mobile WiMAX & LTE chipsets, and ZigBee chipsets. Besides, these wireless chipsets are considered in only two major application sectors – consumer electronics & automation, in the market scope.



The market scope does not include any other chipsets - wired communication & connectivity, processors (application & graphics) and any other ”standalone” wireless connectivity chipsets (GPS, NFC, GNSS, RF, NFC, GPS, GNSS, WiGig, UWB (Ultra-Wide Band), Bluetooth, etc.).



However, for combination chipsets integrated with any of the 4 major wireless technologies considered along with any other wireless technology, the overall chipsets’ price is considered for market statistics & calculations. For example, a combination chipset with GPS and Wi-Fi functionalities is considered under the market statistics of Wi-Fi chipsets, and a complex combination chipset NFC and Wireless Display/Video functionalities integrated is considered under the market for Wireless Display/Video functionalities.



In this report, the global wireless communication chipsets market and industry is fully segmented into the following categories and covered by the following aspects:



Value chain & industry segments: wireless chipset industry value chain, EDA & design tool vendors, IP and technology platform vendors, chipset component manufacturers, integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) and Fabless players, Original Device Manufacturers (ODMs) or Chipset Manufacturers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or Final product manufacturers, and Assembly, Testing & Packaging (ATP) players



Overall/Parent markets: Global Wireless Communication Chipsets market, Global Wi-Fi/WLAN chipsets market, Global Wireless Display/Video chipsets market, Global Mobile WiMAX chipsets market, Global LTE chipsets market and Global ZigBee chipsets market



Market by Technology: Market by IEEE standards & frequencies, Market by Form-Factor and Market by Special Chipsets



Market by IEEE standards & frequencies: 802.11a/b/g/h, 802.11n, 802.11ac and 802.11ad for Wi-Fi/WLAN chipsets, 802.11n, 802.11ad and 802.15.3c for Wireless Display/Video chipsets, 802.16e and 802.16m for Mobile WiMAX chipsets, 802.15.4 for ZigBee chipsets



Market by Form-Factor: System-on-Chip based Chipsets – Mobile & Tablet SoC chipsets, Other (TV, Set-top Box) SoC chipsets; IC based Chipsets – consumer & automation



Market by Special Chipsets: Low-power and Traditional for Wi-Fi/WLAN chipsets, HD and Traditional for Wireless Display/Video chipsets, Stand-alone and Combination for Mobile WiMAX & LTE chipsets, Single-protocol and Dual/Multi-protocol for ZigBee chipsets and Single-mode and Multi-mode for LTE chipsets



Market by Application: Market in Consumer Applications, Market in Automation Applications



Market in Consumer Applications: Each type of wireless chipset in Desktop PCs (includes All-in-One PCs), Laptops (includes Notebooks, Notebooks and Ultra-books), Tablets (includes ‘Notes’), Smartphones (includes feature phones & PDAs), e-Book readers (includes e-paper displays), Media players (includes portable & non-portable media players), TVs (includes all television & home theatre display systems), Set-top Boxes, Cameras and Others (includes all other consumer applications)



Market in Automation Applications: Wi-Fi/WLAN chipsets and ZigBee chipsets only, in Home Automaton, Building Automation and Industrial Automation



Market by Geography: North America (sub-segmentation by U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (sub-segmentation by U.K., Germany, France and others), Asia-Pacific (sub-segmentation by China, Japan, South Korea, India and others), and Rest of the Word (sub-segmentation by Latin-South America, Middle East and others)



Market – Competitive Landscape: Market share analysis separately for Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video, Mobile WiMAX, Mobile LTE and ZigBee chipset markets



Key Take-Aways



Global wireless communication chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video, Mobile WiMAX & LTE and ZigBee chipsets) market statistics with detailed classifications and splits by revenue and volume



Analysis of the global wireless communication chipsets market with a special focus on high growth technologies in each type of wireless chipset and fast growing market segments



Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes



Detailed Porter’s analysis, market life cycle analysis along with technology & market roadmaps, evolution & time-lines of each type of chipset and their respective markets



Illustrative and detailed segmentation of the global wireless communication chipset market by end-user verticals and applications



Detailed segmentation of global wireless communication chipsets market by technology with a focus on markets of chipsets by IEEE standards, form-factor & design architecture along with evolution of chipsets by different IEEE 802 protocols



Market forecasts of special types of chipsets such as Low-power Wi-Fi, High Definition Wireless Display/Video, Single & Multi-mode LTE chipsets, and Dual-protocol ZigBee chipsets

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the major geographical markets to give an overall view of the wireless communication chipsets market



The future of each type of wireless chipset market & industry from both - technical and market-oriented perspectives with techno-market oriented roadmaps till 2017



The global consumption of each type of wireless chipset in consumer electronics and automation applications - in several application segments & products and expected consumptions & potential revenue for the next five years



Detailed pricing & cost analysis of each type of wireless chipset, in various applications, along with future scenarios in prices and dynamics of changes in prices



Detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players in each type of wireless chipsets market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and market share rankings



Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions



Complete value chain, allied industry segments & value chain analysis of the global wireless chipsets industry and their impacts on the market



