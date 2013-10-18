Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Wireless Communication Modules for Smart Meters, 2013 Update - Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020 market report to its offering

Wireless Communication Modules for Smart Meters, 2013 Update - Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020



Summary



The publisher's report Wireless Communication Modules for Smart Meters, 2013 Update - Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020 provides an analysis on the market developments in the global market for wireless communication modules used in smart meters. The key countries covered are the US, Canada, the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Australia and Japan. Wireless communication modules for smart meters are chips embedded within the smart meters that help in transmission of data between the smart meter and the power utility. Wireless communication modules for smart meters are of two different types; cellular and Radio Frequency (RF) Mesh. The global market for smart meter communication modules is in the early growth phase with different segments of the market expected to grow at varied pace. Currently North America forms a major market for wireless communication as 85% of the smart meters installed in the region use wireless communication technology for transmitting the data to the utility center. The report covers market factors for the wireless communication modules in smart meter such as drivers, restraints and recent trends besides providing a brief overview on the technology. The report mainly provides market revenue and annual sales volumes for wireless communication modules for smart meters globally and the key countries mentioned.



Scope



The report analyzes market opportunities and challenges for the smart meter wireless communication modules manufacturers in the global arena. Its scope includes -

- Key countries covered in the report are: US, Canada, the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Australia and Japan.

- Market size data for cellular communication modules and radio frequency communication module are provided for global and key countries for the 20092020 period.

- Annual sales volume data for 20092020.

- Qualitative analysis of market drivers, restraints and module pricing.

- Global pricing analysis of smart meter wireless communication modules.



Reasons to buy



- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for global and country markets for smart meter wireless communication modules.

- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the smart meter wireless communication modules ' market growth potential

- Identify key partners and business development avenues

- Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144448/wireless-communication-modules-for-smart-meters-2013-update-market-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2020.html

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