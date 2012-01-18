Fast Market Research recommends "Wireless Communication Modules for Smart Meters - Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2012 -- GlobalData's report "Wireless Communication Modules for Smart Meters - Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" provides an analysis on the market developments in the global market for wireless communication modules used in smart meters. The key countries covered are the US, Canada, the UK, Denmark, Ireland and Australia. Wireless communication modules for smart meters are chips embedded within the smart meters that help in transmission of data between the smart meter and the power utility. Wireless communication modules for smart meters are of two different types; cellular and Radio Frequency (RF) Mesh. The global market for smart meter communication modules is in the early growth phase with different segments of the market expected to grow at varied pace. Currently North America forms a major market for wireless communication as 85% of the smart meters installed in the region use wireless communication technology for transmitting the data to the utility center. The report covers market factors for the wireless communication modules in smart meter such as drivers, restraints and recent trends besides providing a brief overview on the technology. The report provides brief profiles of key vendors such as Itron, Inc., Trilliant Incorporated, Silver Spring Networks, Inc., Sensus Metering Systems Inc., Cinterion Wireless Modules GmbH and Sierra Wireless, Inc.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Key geographies including the US, Canada, the UK, Denmark, Ireland and Australia
- Market size data of the global smart meter wireless communication modules market and for the markets in key countries
- Segmentation of Market by cellular and RF communication module types
- Annualized Market revenues data from 2008 to 2020
- Qualitative analysis of market drivers, restraints and module pricing
- Competitive landscape analysis including key players such as Itron Inc., Trilliant Inc., Silver Spring Networks, Cinterion Wireless Module GMBH and Sierra Wireless, Inc.
- Global pricing analysis of smart meter wireless communication modules
Reasons to get this Report
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for global and country markets for smart meter wireless communication modules.
- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the smart meter wireless communication modules ' market growth potential
- Identify key partners and business development avenues
- Respond to your competitor's business structure, strategy and prospects
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Itron Inc., Trilliant Inc., Silver Spring Networks Inc., Sensus Metering Systems Inc., Cinterion Wireless Module GMBH, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telit Wireless Solutions
