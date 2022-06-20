Wireless Dental Sensor Market Next Big Thing : Envista, DentiMax, MyRay

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Wireless Dental Sensor Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Wireless Dental Sensor market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Dentsply Sirona (United States), Envista (United States), Vatech (India), Planmeca (Finland), Carestream (United States), Midmark (United States), Acteon (France), Owandy (France), MyRay (Germany) and DentiMax (Unites States). Additionally, other players that are part of this comprehensive study are ImageWorks (Canada), Handy (United States), Freedom Technologies Group (United States).



Scope of the Report of Wireless Dental Sensor

Wireless Dental Sensor intraoral x-ray sensors are small x-ray imaging sensors that are designed to fit comfortably into a patient's mouth and provide images that have been shown to be just as diagnostic as film radiographs. However, digital sensors provide clinicians with far more flexibility in how radiographic images can be used. Digital dental x-ray systems are friendlier to the patient and the doctor, with better resolution, dramatically reduced radiation to the patient, and software that allows clinicians to zoom into parts of the image and apply filters for enhanced diagnostics.



Market Developments Activities:

On 13th September 2021, CARMEL, Ind., the Launch of FTG's DC-Air is a new generation of intraoral X-ray imaging sensors that will pave the way for X-ray imaging in the future. Freedom Technologies Group, the company's U.S. distributor, is now accepting pre-orders online and is already seeing excitement and high demand from dentists across the country.



Regulatory Insights:

There are no standard federal regulations in the United States for handheld x-ray devices. As a result, approval and requirements for handheld x-ray devices vary by state, including storage, use of a protective apron, and radiation monitoring. It should be noted that states approve handheld units on an individual basis, and not all FDA-approved machines have been approved by every state. Regulations require at least E or F-speed film or a digital sensor to be used. The wireless sensors network market is a fragmented market. It is a highly competitive market without many dominant players present in the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (CMOS, CCD, Dental Digital Intraoral Sensors, Consumables, Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates, Dental Image Plate Scanners, Intraoral Cameras, Others), Application (Hospital, Dental Clinic, Others), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth/WLAN, Cellular Network, GPS/GNSS Module, Bluetooth Smart/BLE, ZigBee, NFC, WHART, ISA100, ANT+)



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Remote Monitoring

- Growing Market for Smart Devices and Wireless Dental Sensor



Market Opportunities

- Growing Adoption of Smart Technologies and Distributed Applications

- Wireless Dental Sensor Predictive Maintenance



Restraints

- Privacy and Security Concerns

- Difficulty in Standardization of Wireless Dental Sensor Network



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wireless Dental Sensor Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Wireless Dental Sensor market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Wireless Dental Sensor Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Wireless Dental Sensor

Chapter 4: Presenting the Wireless Dental Sensor Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wireless Dental Sensor market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Wireless Dental Sensor Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



