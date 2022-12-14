Wireless Electric Vehicle Charger Market Is Booming Worldwide : Chevrolet, Tesla, Nissan, Bosch Group

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charger Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Wireless Electric Vehicle Charger market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Definition:

Electric vehicles can now be charged wirelessly without the use of a socket. It won't be a good thing if every manufacturer develops proprietary standards for wireless charging systems that are incompatible with other systems. Therefore, many international organisations, including the International Electro Technical Commission (IEC), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), Underwriters Laboratories (UL), and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), are developing standards to make wireless EV charging more user-friendly. Although additional issues are highlighted alongside electric charging stations, charging electric automobiles has been the main worry in advancing the energy transition. Owners of electric vehicles no longer have to wait for hours at a charging station thanks to the advent of the wireless charging technology.



Market Drivers:

- Increased Demand for Wireless Connected Devices

- Rise in Awareness and Surge in Demand for Electric Cars



Market Opportunities:

- Reduction in Charging Duration Appears



The Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charger Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Static Wireless Charging, Dynamic Wireless Charging), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), Wireless Charging System (Capacitive Wireless Charging System (CWCS), Permanent Magnetic Gear Wireless Charging System (PMWC), Inductive Wireless Charging System (IWC), Resonant Inductive Wireless Charging System (RIWC)), Technology (Magnetic Resonance Technology, Inductive Charging Technology), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket)



Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charger market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



