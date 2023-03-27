NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/193177-global-wireless-electric-vehicle-ev-charging-systems-market#utm_source=SBwire/Rahul



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Continental AG (Germany), Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (United States) , Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), WiTricity Corporation (United States) , WAVE Inc. (Ideanomics) (United States) , Ossia Inc. (United States), Efacec (Portugal), IPT Group (Lebanon), Electreon (Israel),.



Scope of the Report of Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems

Inductive power transfer technology is used in wireless EV charging systems to transfer power from a pad embedded in the ground to a pad attached to an EV's underbelly to charge its battery. These pads are either situated in commercial infrastructure and private garage parking spaces for charging one vehicle at a time or along a stretch of road for charging many vehicles while they are on the move. Wireless EV charging systems have a number of advantages over plug-in EV charging systems, including ease of use, convenience, and ease of installation. These charging solutions eliminate the plug-in issues that are common with cable EV charging. Additionally, these systems can help reduce the vehiclesâ€™ battery sizes and range anxiety issues associated with electric vehicles.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Dynamic Wireless Charging System, Stationary Wireless Charging System), Application (Residential, Commercial), Distribution Channel (Aftermarket, OEM), Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid electric vehicles (HEV)), Charging System (Magnetic Power Transfer, Capacitive Power Transfer, Inductive Power Transfer), Component (Base Charging Pad, Power Control Unit, Vehicle Charging Pad)



Market Trends:

Increasing Popularity of Pop-Up EV Chargers

Growing Demand for Roadside EV Charging Cabinets and Lamp-Post EV Charging Points



Opportunities:

Increasing Initiatives from Governments for Wireless Charging

Rising Opportunities in Emerging Countries



Market Drivers:

Increase in Demand for Electric Vehicles

Rising Prevalence of Range Anxiety



Latest Market Insights:

In February 2022 Witricity had announced the launch of aftermarket wireless charging upgrade of WiTricity Halo. The WiTricity Halo update will enable 11 kW wireless charging, allowing for a charge rate of up to 35-40 miles of driving range per hour of charging time, comparable to today's Level 2 AC plug-in chargers in terms of speed and efficiency. The WiTricity Halo upgrade consists of three major components: a vehicle-mounted power receiver, a wall box that connects to electric power, and a charging pad that may be mounted on or in the ground.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/193177-global-wireless-electric-vehicle-ev-charging-systems-market#utm_source=SBwire/Rahul



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2023-2028)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/193177-global-wireless-electric-vehicle-ev-charging-systems-market#utm_source=SBwire/Rahul



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.