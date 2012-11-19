Wireless Enhancement Market in China 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Wireless Enhancement market in China to grow at a CAGR of 11.91 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing concern about quality of service. The Wireless Enhancement market in China has also been witnessing increasing use of small cells. However, reduction in capital expenditure of mobile telecom service providers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Wireless Enhancement Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the China region; it also covers the Wireless Enhancement market in China, landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Centron Telecom International Holding Ltd., China Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., GrenTech Corp. Ltd., and Sunwave Communications Co. Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Allwin Telecommunication Co. Ltd., Fujian Sunnada Communication Co. Ltd., Sinotel Technologies Ltd., and Wuhan Hongxin Communication Technologies Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



