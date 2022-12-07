London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- Wireless EV Charging Market Scope and Overview



Wireless charging, otherwise referred to as conductive or cordless charging, is an approach that utilizes an electromagnetic field to exchange energy between two points via electromagnetic induction. To carry out such charging for electric vehicles, a charging station is critical. This technology is a suitable, continuous, and secure way to power and load the electric vehicles. Furthermore, compared to conventional charging systems, it offers economic and safer benefits by doing away with physical cables and connectors. The growing sales of electric vehicles, the growing demand for energy-efficient sources, and the growing infrastructure for rapid or dash chargers are a few of the aspects responsible for the market's high CAGR during the forecast period.



A wide range of topics are covered in the market research for the Wireless EV Charging, including prospective customers, analyses of the sales and competitive environment, anticipated product releases, ongoing and recent technological developments, revenue and trade regulation evaluations, and more. The study's objective is to provide participants with an opportunity to understand current trends, market dynamics, and market-related technology. Additionally, it helps venture capitalists comprehend businesses more fully and make wise decisions.



Key Players Covered in Wireless EV Charging market report are:



Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Qualcomm, Inc.

Bombardier Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Witricity Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Toshiba Corporation

ZTE Corporation

Elix Wireless.



Some of the market segments starting to grow quickly, geographical areas, market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global Wireless EV Charging market. Significant market strategies, long-term objectives, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies are all covered in the research report. The final research copy includes changes anticipated during the forecast period and analyzes how the novel COVID-19 pandemic would affect the market.



Market Segmentation Analysis



The research employs a wide range of methodologies and technologies to analyze the target market. The research report's market estimates and forecasts are based on in-depth secondary analysis, primary interviews, and assessments from industry experts. Its goal is to analyze the global Wireless EV Charging market's current size and potential future growth across important segments like application and representatives.



Wireless EV Charging Market Segmentation as Follows:



By Power Source:

3 - <11 Kw

11 - 50 Kw

>50 Kw



By Installation:

Home

Commercial



By Distribution Channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket



By Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug - In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Commercial Electric Vehicles



Segmented by Region/Country

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia Other



Russia-Ukraine Conflict Impact on Wireless EV Charging Market



The market research study illustrates how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected markets in various parts of the world. It also offers suggestions on how to develop effective plans of action to lessen the detrimental effects that such conflicting circumstances have on market participants.



Regional Outlook



A wider range of topics are covered in the research in addition to an examination of the situations and occurrences that are most likely to have a lasting influence. These elements, also referred to as market dynamics, are made up of the pressures, limitations, options, and difficulties that affect how those elements are perceived. The principal geographical areas covered by the Wireless EV Charging market research report are North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Analysis



The section on competition analysis in the global market research report looks at a few significant players in the Wireless EV Charging market. A PEST analysis, a Porter's Five Forces analysis, a supply-chain analysis, and market-likely scenarios are also covered in the research report.



Major Questions Answered in Wireless EV Charging Market Report



- What production values, outputs, and capabilities are projected for the global industry?



- What should the market's distribution strategies, economic impact mitigation strategies, and entry strategies be?



- How has the conflict involving Russia and Ukraine affected the target market?



Conclusion



Comprehension information presented in the Wireless EV Charging market research report is necessary in order to assess the industry's present situation and potential futures.



Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope



Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Global Wireless EV Charging Market Industry Analysis



Chapter 5. Wireless EV Charging Global Market, by Type



Chapter 6. Wireless EV Charging Global Market, by Application



Chapter 7. Wireless EV Charging Global Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence



Chapter 9. Key Companies Analysis



Chapter 10. Research Process



Continued…



