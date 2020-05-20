Wireless Fire Detection System Market Growth by Key Players: Electro Detectors Ltd., Siemens AG, EMS Wireless Fire and Security Ltd., EuroFyre Ltd., Sterling Safety Syste

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Wireless Fire Detection System Market is projected to surpass 4 million units by 2024. Advancements in networking infrastructure and penetration of IoT devices across the globe are propelling the wireless fire detection system market demand. Additionally, government regulations for fire safety have led to several industry verticals, such as commercial building and manufacturing sector, to adopt these advanced technologies so as to minimize the financial, infrastructural, and human losses.



Increasing demand for safety & security has given rise to technological advancements such as video surveillance and intrusion detection. Manufacturers have started integrating multiple devices and technologies, which are contributing to the growing adoption of these devices. Additionally, these devices are inexpensive and provide enhanced aesthetics, flexibility, and lesser interruption during installation as there are no cable and drills requirements. Ease and convenience of installation will bode well for the wireless fire detection system market.

Owing to the rapid adoption of smart technologies such as IoT and Big Data, wireless fire detection system market share has witnessed a remarkable uptick of late. The convergence of integrated solutions coupled with a marked increase in the deployment of advanced fire detection systems would further augment product demand. Apparently, the new-age systems offer enhanced aesthetics by eliminating the need for drilling holes and cabling requirements, prevent the utilization of asbestos, and provide ease-of-installation. Subject to this, technology providers have focused on developing advanced fire detection technologies so as to ensure security and safety in new construction projects, that would consequentially aid wireless fire detection system industry.

The Major Players Operating in the Market-



o Apollo Fire Detectors

o Argus Security Inc

o Ceasefire Industries Pvt Ltd.

o CWSI

o detectomat GmbH

o Electro Detectors Ltd

o EMS

o Eurofyre Limited

o Halma plc

o Hochiki Corporation

o Honeywell

o Johnson Controls

o NAPCO Security Technologies

o Robert Bosch GmbH

o Siemens

o Sterling Safety Systems

o United Technologies

o Zeta Alarms Limited



Elaborating further, it has been observed that periodic revision and streamlining of fire safety standards is a crucial factor to have influenced the overall wireless fire detection system market trends. Moreover, numerous developing nations have been concentrating on constructing smart cities to sustain and reenergize their economies. Apparently, the seamless functioning of these smart cities would require stringent enforcement of enhanced fire safety codes.



