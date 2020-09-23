Wireless Gas Detection Market to Reach US$1,771.4 Mn by the End of 2022

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- For a number of industries including oil and gas, chemical and petrochemicals, and mining and metals, efficient measures to detect gas leakage is paramount. This is not only from the perspective of overcoming wastage but also to avoid hazardous situations. For gas detection, several types of sensors are now available that are adequate at monitoring the environment relentlessly and provide information such as location or faulty equipment. However, limitations pertaining to from where the data from these gas detecting sensors can be fetched and processed has led to the advanced technology of wireless gas detectors.



These detection systems are made specifically to consistently monitor combustible and toxic gases within a contained atmosphere and are quite simple in configuration too. With easy connectivity, availability of historical data, remote relay modules for audio and visual alarms as well as measures for emergence shut downs (ESDs), the demand for wireless gas detection is expanding.



According to a business intelligence report recently published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global wireless gas detection market will generate opportunities worth US$1,771.4 million by the end of 2022, with the demand incrementing at a formidable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. As of 2017, the market was evaluated to have a valuation of US$1,130.8 million.



Stiff Competition Detected Among Major Players



The analyst of the TMR business study has reported of a cutthroat competitive landscape in the global wireless gas detection market, wherein a number of major players are battling against each other. Going forward, most of the global shares of the wireless gas detection market are anticipated to remain confined within prominent players such as Drägerwerk, Honeywell, R.C. Systems, United Electric Controls, Agilent Technologies, Sensidyne, Crowcon Detection Instruments, Airtest Technologies, Otis Instruments, and Pem-Tech. Most of these players have an impressive product portfolio and are consistently expanding geographically to sustain their supremacy. Efficient placement of sensors and aiding organizations in selecting the right kind of gas detection solutions are some of the key services provided by the players, who are also working on developing portable systems that can cater to diverse demands.



Based on product type, the market for wireless gas detection has been segmented into nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and oxygen, whereas on the basis of end users, the market has been bifurcated into mining and metals, government and military, chemicals and petrochemicals, and oil and gas. The report has also classified the market on the basis of application, into environment protection, military, and industrial safety as well as on the basis of technology into license-free ISM band, Bluetooth, cellular, and Wi-Fi. Geographically, North America is foreseen to dominate the demand in terms of revenue. By the end of 2022, the North America wireless gas detection market is estimated to be worth US$470.6 million, with most of the demand coming from the developed countries of the U.S. and Canada.



Government Regulations for Worker Safety Driving Demand



Some of the key factors augmenting the demand in the global wireless gas detection market are: simple installation procedures and ease of usage, benefits of cost-effective in terms of power consumption, and enhancement of worker safety and compliance with government regulations. Additionally, growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies across manufacturing industries and government emphasis on highlighting environmental safety are also expected to pave new revenue avenues in this market. On the other hand, issues pertaining to data security, design challenges, and calibration restraints are curtailing the progress of this market.



The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, "Wireless Gas Detection Market (Product Type - Oxygen, carbon dioxide, Carbon Monoxide, and Nitrogen Oxide; End User - Oil and Gas, Chemical and Petrochemicals, Government and Military, and Mining and Metals; Application - Industrial Safety, Military, and Environment Protection; Technology - Wi-Fi, Cellular, Bluetooth, and License-free ISM Band)-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022."



