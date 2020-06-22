Wireless Gas Detection Market Worth $1.9 Billion by 2025

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Wireless Gas Detection Market with Covid-19 impact by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, License-Free Ism Band), Offering (Hardware (Detectors/ Sensors, Gateways, Monitors and Controllers), Software, Services), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Wireless Gas Detection Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 1.9 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. The cost-effectiveness, increased safety, and portability of wireless gas detection devices and the time- and money-saving easy installation of wireless gas detection systems are the key factors driving the growth of the wireless gas detection market.



Oil & gas end-user industry to dominate market during 2020–2025



The market for oil & gas accounted for the largest size in 2019. In the oil & gas industry, gas detection is required for various applications such as confined space entry, emergency response, fence line monitoring, fracking, leak detection, plant shutdown, and worker exposure. Refining facilities involve the use of lubricating oil, wax, and fuel products such as jet fuel gasoline and diesel, all of which pose a health hazard for workers. Moreover, workers in the oil & gas industry are exposed to hazardous substances such as carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, methane, and chlorides, which are released during the process of oil extraction.



Industrial safety application to dominate wireless gas detection market in 2020



The market for the industrial safety application is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall wireless gas detection market, in 2019. As safety is a top priority in most industries, a wide range of safety equipment are installed in these industries. Industrial chemicals and gases are prone to leaks and spills; their mismanagement can harm employees or workers, as well as manufacturing facilities, and disrupt production schedules. Wireless gas detection systems embedded with man-down alarms and GPS signals alert operators before an incident occurs and alert workers in advance. The various applications of wireless gas detection solutions in industrial safety include emergency response, fence line monitoring, leak detection, plant shutdown, and incident response.



North America held largest share of wireless gas detection market in 2019



In terms of value, North America led the wireless gas detection market in 2019, accounting for the largest share of the overall wireless gas detection market, by region. In the recent years, the wireless gas detection market has witnessed significant growth in oil & gas and chemicals industries in North America. This growth is attributed to the increasing need for the security and safety of workers working in environments where they are constantly exposed to toxic gases. Moreover, the growing need to prevent industrial accidents caused by undetected gas leakage, and the increasing pressure from insurance companies for ensuring safety are encouraging industries to install wireless gas monitors.



Honeywell International (US), DRÄGERWERK (Germany), Yokogawa Electric corporation (Japan), MSA Safety (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Teledyne Gas and Flame Detection (US), Siemens (Germany), United Electric Control (US), Sensidyne (US), Pem-tech (US), Airtest Technologies (Canada), Crowcon Detection Instruments (UK), Otis Instruments (US), Tek Troniks (UK), Emerson Electric (US), Ambetronics Engineering (India), GDS Corp (US), Bacharach (US), Onebee (India), and Gastronics (US) are a few major companies dominating the wireless gas detection market.



