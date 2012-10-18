Wireless Gigabit (WIGIG) [60 GHZ; 802.11AD; 7GBPS NEXT-GEN Wi-Fi] - Global Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2018)

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion http://www.reportreserve.com/report/wireless-gigabit-2014-2018--report-563958 of its new report published by Markets And Markets.



Wireless Gigabit – WiGig is emerging as one of the most promising technology which enables high speed wireless data sharing at multi gigabit speed. It provides several advantages including high speed data transfer up to the speed of 7 Gbps, provides a cable free environment and consumes less power thus reduce the cost to a greater extent. It also ensures utmost security and accuracy in transferring the data and supports to all three wireless frequency bands to access existing Wi-Fi devices.



The 60 GHz Wireless Market research report gives a brief overview of the global WiGig market in the present scenario, and discusses the evolution and its global impact. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges. The Wireless Gigabit market is broadly segmented by WiGig Enabled products and application. The WiGig enabled Products segment comprises of Mobile communication devices, PC and Peripherals, Consumer Electronics and Network Infrastructure devices; whilst the Application segment includes Wireless data sharing and Internet access, Wireless displays and Video streaming, Backup via synchronization and Wireless docking. The Products and application markets, along with each of their sub-segments are further bifurcated by geographies.



Geographies covered include North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific including Japan (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA). The report further covers global analysis and forecasting of WiGig chip revenues. We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities. Key players profiled include Nitero, Marvell technology, Wilocity, MediaTek, Blu wireless technology, Intel, Panasonic, Nvidia, Cisco, NEC Corporation, Beam networks, Agilent technologies, Qualcomm Atheros, Silicon Image, Azurewave, Peraso technologies, Tensorcom, Broadcom, Rohde & Schwarz, ST microelectronics, Hittie Microwave. And also mentioned briefly about the key innovators includes Inventec, Gemtek, SMSC storage, Sai technology, IHP Gmbh, NXP semiconductors, DELL Inc, Microsoft, Bridgewave, Gefen TV and Vubiq A complete competitive landscape, along with key growth strategies of the key industry players has also been provided.



This research report categorizes the global market for WiGig for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



On the basis of WiGig Enabled Products:



Communication and Computing Devices: Smartphones, Tablets, Docking stations, PCs & PC Peripherals

Consumer Electornic Devices: TV & Peripherals, Digital Cameras & Camcorders

Network Infrastructure devices

On the basis of Applications:



Wireless Docking – Data Sharing & Internet Access

Wireless Displays – Video streaming

Backup Via synchronization

On the basis of Geography:



North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Middle-East Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)