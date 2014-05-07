Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market Expected to Grow $10.53 Billion at a CAGR of 111.2% by 2019

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The report "Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market (IEEE 802.11ad, 60 GHz, 7Gbps Wi-Fi, Wireless Gigabit Alliance, Access Points, Routers, Residential Gateways, Backhaul Equipment) - Worldwide Forecasts, Business Models, Technology Roadmap and Analysis (2014 - 2019)", provides a comprehensive market and forecast analysis of the overall market, segmented by WiGig enabled products, and regions. The report covers all the major sub segments of the WiGig market and provides the quantitative (market size and market growth) and qualitative (trends, analysis, and insights) for those segments.



This comprehensive coverage of the WiGig market provides important inputs such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities in this market, profiles the major players in this market, maps the competitive landscape, and provides the overall perspective on the WiGig market in the various verticals and regions.



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Browse 104 market data tables and 38 figures spread through 157 pages and in-depth TOC on “Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market”.

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Wireless Gigabit (802.11ad) – WiGig market is emerging as one of the most promising standards, which enables high speed wireless data sharing at multi gigabit speeds. It provides several advantages including high speed data transfer up to the speed of 7 Gbps, provides a cable free environment and consumes less power, thus reducing cost to a greater extent. It also ensures utmost security and accuracy in transferring data, also supporting all three wireless frequency bands, to access existing Wi-Fi devices.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the WiGig market by type of WiGig Enabled Products: Communication and Computing Devices, Consumer Electronic Devices, and Network Infrastructure devices; and by regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) market to grow from $269.9 million in 2014 to $10.53 billion in 2019. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 111.2% from 2014 to 2019.



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