Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market Expected to Reach $4.8 Billion & Grow at a CAGR 157.1% by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- The report "Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market - 60GHz; 802.11ad; 7Gbps Next-Gen Wi-Fi - Gigabit-Speed Wireless Networking Market: Global Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 – 2018)" defines and segments the global 60 GHz WiGig market with analysis and forecasting of the global revenues. It also identifies drivers and restraints for this market with insights on trends, opportunities, and challenges.



Browse market data tables and in-depth TOC on "Wireless Gigabit (WIGIG) [60 GHZ; 802.11AD; 7GBPS NEXT-GEN Wi-Fi] - Global Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2018)".



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wireless-gigabit-wigig-market-812.html



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MarketsandMarkets has segmented the Wireless Gigabit market by types of WiGig enabled products and applications. The solutions’ segment comprises of mobile communication & computation devices, Consumer electronics and Network Infrastructure devices. This is further segmented into Smartphones & Tablets, PC & PC Peripherals, Notebooks & Docking Stations, Televisions, Digital Cameras, and Camcorders; whilst the application segment includes Wireless data sharing and Internet access (Wireless docking), Wireless displays and video streaming, and Backup via synchronization. The Products and application markets, along with each of their sub-segments are further bifurcated by geographies. Geographies covered include North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific including Japan (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



The major forces driving the market are wireless connectivity, tri band functionality, and incredible speeds up to 7Gbps. At the same time, various opportunities exist for consumer electronics manufacturers, handheld devices manufacturers, and networking equipment manufacturers, as Wigig enables interoperability within the ecosystem.



With the advent of the latest home entertainment and computing devices like HD Television, tablets, PCs, and other multimedia digital devices, consumers now have more digital entertainment options than ever before. This growth has exposed the need for faster data transfer and wireless connectivity, which facilitates instantaneous transfer, display, sharing and streaming across all computing and multimedia devices. WiGig is set to evolve as the key technology to revolutionize the mobility trends by seamless wireless communications. The Wireless Gigabit alliance, with its key alliance members has been rigorously promoting the technology through lot of plug fests and consumer shows. Over the next 5 years, WiGig is expected to become highly pervasive and ubiquitous across the mobility ecosystem.



The global WiGig market is estimated to grow from 42.75 million in 2013 to 4.8 billion in 2018. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 157.1% from 2013 to 2018. In the current scenario, communication and computation devices are expected to be largest adaptor for WiGig. In terms of geographies, North America is poised to be the biggest market for WiGig. However, over the next six years, Asia-Pacific (APAC) will experience increased market traction, to become the biggest Wigig market globally.



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