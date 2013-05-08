Wireless Gov Phone Reveals the Top Reasons to Choose H2O Wireless as a Wireless Cell Phone Provider

Parsippany, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Wireless Gov Phone is a website that evaluates and compares major cell phone providers that offer service to low income individuals. The site is just out with their list of reasons consumers should consider H2O Wireless. H20 is one of the top cellular service providers in the United States and the company has an active service of providing affordable cell phones with some of the cheapest plans offered by any company.



Wireless Gov Phone recently completes a comprehensive review of the H20 Wireless service and they have published the list of reasons why consumers might choose the company for their cell phone service. Five reasons were identified and they are revealed in clear and concise list on the Wireless Gov website. First and foremost H20 Wireless has the most affordable plans in the industry, some starting as low as $40. Second only to price ion most consumers’ minds is coverage and H20 is associated with the largest GSM coverage in the industry. The service is also completely iPhone compatible. Finally there are no hidden fees and unlike most other plans customers are not required to sign a contract.



The five features are significant reasons who consumers choose H20 Wireless and Wireless Gov Phone has done a great job of compiling the relevant information and presenting it to visitors to their website. In addition to reading about these five features of the H20 Wireless service readers can learn about H20 as a company. The site also goes into detail about the various service plans and in addition to the affordable prices each plan features unlimited calls, text messaging, MMS and various data plans.



Those who want to learn more can visit the Wireless Gov Phone website at http://www.wirelessgovphone.com. This important website offers comparative information on the major cell phone service providers that partner with the Federal government to bring affordable service to those unable to afford traditional plans.