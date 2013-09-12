Wireless Gov Phone Website Reveals Why Consumers Switch to Verizon Wireless for Cell Phone Service

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- According to the informative website Wireless Gov Phone, there are many good reasons why customers switch to Verizon Wireless for their cell phone service. Verizon Wireless is the largest and one of the best cell service providers in the world and for those who are thinking of changing providers the company offers many incentives to make the move.



Wireless Gov Phone is known for their thorough reviews and evaluation of cell service providers and their analysis of Verizon wireless is one of their best. The evaluators identified three main reasons that phone users switch to Verizon and each reason is identified and thoroughly examined in clear and concise language.



The primary reason phone user’s switch to Verizon Wireless is the company’s excellent cell service plans. The company offers both traditional and family plans in a tired system. The traditional plans are offered in basic and generous and the family plans consist of three levels ranging from 700 to 2,000 minutes. Few if any competitor of Verizon Wireless can match that company when it comes to cell plans.



The second reason customers give when asked why they switched to Verizon is that the company has the widest cell coverage of any company in the United States. With Verizon Wireless there are no more dead spots anywhere in the country since Verizon Wireless is available in every state and many international locations.



Finally, Verizon is an easy choice because the company has some of the most innovative and coolest phones on the market. Much anticipated SmartPhones like the iPhone 5S and the Samsung Galaxy S4 can be had by switching to Verizon Wireless and choosing one of the company’s many inexpensive plans.



More information about Verizon Wireless can be found at the Wireless Gov Phone website which also offers an in-depth overview of the history of Verizon Wireless and its place in the global cellular market.



Media Contact

Puneet Pal

info@wirelessgovphone.com

Los Angeles,CA.

http://www.wirelessgovphone.com/