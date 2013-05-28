The Headset Shop Offers Wireless Headsets with Excellent Voice Command and Control

Burlingame, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- The Headset Shop offers wireless headsets excellent for Internet chat, telephony such as Skype and applications with voice command and control capabilities. They offer Plantronics, GN Netcom and Jabra range of Wireless headsets. These headsets provide a superior noise-canceling microphone for improved speech recognition accuracy.



The company has been catering to a diverse range of customers, whether people are using for their own convenience or been used in the offices. Their clients have been using wireless headsets to listen to their favorite music or watch a favorite video from their seat without the wires getting in between. Many customer service oriented businesses have being using their wireless headsets for customer care service.



For employees who are always on the phone their wireless office headset allows them the freedom to move their hands, and look at their computer screen at the same time they are paying attention to the customer. While all of this is very beneficial to both the organization, and the employee, using their headsets in work environment helps to create better employment production, better time efficiency on each call.



Their wireless computer headsets are now a common option available to people as they are convenient and are affordable at the same time. The benefit of using a wireless headset for phone or PC is flexibility. Using wireless headset means one can be away from the device and still use it or chat to people in a crystal clear manner. They even help to filter out unwanted noise as well, giving the user convenience and clarity.



TheHeadsetShop.com provides most reliable solutions for all communication requirements delivering industry leading sound innovation with new breakthrough technological advances. Their expert customer service representatives helps clients by providing more information and help in selecting a compatible wireless headset system.



All hands free systems are shipped directly from the manufacturer and include long term manufacturer warranties. They provide same day shipping along with a 30 day risk free money back guarantee with no restocking fees.



About The Headset Shop

TheHeadsetShop.com offers a variety of call center headsets through advanced telecommunication solutions by Plantronics, Jabra and GN Netcom. They also have a large selection of wireless headsets systems for both computers and office telephones. Their telephone headsets provide an ergonomically safe and reliable source for hands free communication in the home, office or dispatch center.



To know more about their offerings please visit http://theheadsetshop.com .



Contact Address -:

PO Box 2077

Burlingame, CA 94011

877-656-9526 or

650-458-8340