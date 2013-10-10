Wireless Health Market Poised 59.7 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- The "Wireless Health Market (WLAN, WMAN, WPAN, Sensors, Smartphone’s, Tablet PC, Mobile APPS) – Global Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Forecasts (2013 – 2018) " analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities globally.



Browse 103 market data tables with 25 figures spread through 307 pages and in-depth TOC on the Wireless Health Market (WLAN, WMAN, WPAN, Sensors, Smartphone’s, Tablet PC, Mobile APPS) – Global Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Forecasts (2013 – 2018)



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This report studies the global wireless health market with respect to wireless networking technologies, sensor networks, handheld devices and mobile apps for the forecast period of 2013 - 2018.



With ever-changing trends in the healthcare system, the wireless health market is gaining significant momentum. The global wireless health market is valued at $23.8 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach $59.7 billion by 2018, at an estimated CAGR of 20.2% from 2013 to 2018.



The wireless health market is predominantly governed by the network technologies segment, wherein wireless personal area network (WPAN) accounted for the largest share of 40.3% of the overall wireless networking technologies market in healthcare in 2013. The growth of the wireless technologies market is driven by the need for mobile and better-quality healthcare, and reduced operating costs. Government initiatives to provide better care facilities have played a vital role in the growth of the market. The handheld devices and mobile apps market is witnessing the entry of new entrants and increasing competition between existing players. The mobile apps market offers the biggest opportunities for market players in this segment.



The overall wireless health market is highly fragmented with the presence of various players such as Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Aerohive Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Vocera Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), among others.



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