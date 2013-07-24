Wireless Health Market to Reach $38.51 Billion by 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The report “Wireless Health Market (WLAN, WMAN, WPAN, Sensors, Smartphone, Tablet, PC, Mobile APPS) - Global Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts Till 2016” as the name suggests, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, ROE), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia) and Rest of the World.



Wireless health comprises of advanced sensor technologies, wireless communications, and information technologies which aims at providing a better healthcare delivery. With affordable wireless information and communication technology and availability of inexpensive wireless-based laptops, portables and CD-ROM-based problem resolution and diagnostic technology, the value of wireless technology is clearly seen in improving service productivity, efficiency and profitability.



Though healthcare organizations have been slow to embrace wireless technology, more and more organizations are finding that they can save money and improve care with this technology, and as it eliminates the need for wired connections, it increases mobility of the patients and healthcare professionals, invariably improving treatment outcomes. The global wireless health market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.43% during the study period (2011-2016).



In this report, the wireless health market is segmented on the basis of wireless technologies, handheld devices and mobile apps across their applications in healthcare amenities (hospitals, nursing homes), pharmaceuticals, medical and diagnostic laboratories, home care, telehealth and by physicians; through various geographies. North America led the global wireless health market with around 45% share in 2011;rising cost of healthcare and increasing demand for better healthcare services has lead to the adoption of advanced wireless solutions. In addition, American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and U.S. healthcare reforms are boosting the adoption of healthcare IT systems.



The U.S. captures the largest market share of North America, and shows a remarkable growth opportunity. The second largest market is Europe, and Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region with China capturing the largest market share of APAC region.



