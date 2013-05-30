Wireless Home Security Systems Launches to Provide Canadian Alarm Systems Price Comparison

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Home security is a pressing concern for all those who wish to protect their loved ones and their possessions from the aggressions of thieves and criminals. Although a relative uncommon occurrence in some areas, it only takes one incident for people to realize their vulnerability and wish to take steps to increase their security measures. In Canada, Wireless Home Security Systems provides all the information someone could need to make pro-active changes to both their homes and their lives, to increase security and safety in the home.



The site includes detailed information on home alarm systems, with product reviews often posted to the blog explaining the features and advantages of a particular system and comparing it to others available on the market. The site also has a featured section on home security companies, describing their background, specialties and contact details.



The site works closely with authorized dealers from four of the top home security companies in Canada, and can offer a free quote on home security based on the best offer from each of the four premium security companies. Each quote is based on individual needs and requirements, making sure that anyone who gets in contact can get the deal that’s right for them.



A spokesperson for Wireless Home Security Systems explained, “Our site was created in response to increasing demand for advice and guidance on how to make homes more secure. There are a great many ways for individuals and families to increase their home security just by changing their habits and lifestyle, but this is not always enough. So we have put together a comprehensive guide comparing security systems so that consumers can find reliable, affordable security at a level that will help them feel their home is secure. We also provide information on all major manufactures including contact details, so it really is a one-stop shop.”



Wireless Home Security Systems offer detailed price comparison between the main home security providers in Canada, with side by side analysis and detailed individual reviews to ensure that consumers can get the features they need for a price they’re happy to pay. The site also offers home safety tips and a security guide for lifestyle planning. For more information, please visit: http://www.wirelesshomesecuritysystems.ca/