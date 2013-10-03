Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Wireless Infrastructure of LTE -Global Survey Report, Market Shares, Strategies



Research announces that it has published a new study LTE Wireless Infrastructure: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. Next generation systems are leveraging new LTE technology. The 2013 study has 410 pages, 198 tables and figures. Worldwide LTE Wireless Infrastructure markets are poised to achieve significant growth as Building out core networks and backhaul for smart phones.



LTE has brought a reassessment of operator choices of Packet Core vendor. The LTE wireless infrastructure market is expected to see sustained investment. LTE provides service providers efficient ways to carry larger traffic volumes. 110MHz BW is going to be required by 2015. A 65MHz auction in April 2013 provided more bandwidth. Traffic average throughput per user is expected to double in 2013.



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Video and image exchange is accounting for a large part of the growth in network usage. LTe has been an entry point for Ericsson among others. Ericsson offers high capacity multi-access and multi-application systems.



Ericsson offers the SSR 8000 family of smart services routers and a blade system. LTE has strengthened Ericsson market position with existing and new customers.



Demographic implications are endemic to the industry.



It took only 2.5 years for LTE to reach 90.2 percent of U.S. households



80.5 percent of the U.S. population can choose from five or more mobile operators



There are 1,251 wired broadband operators in the U.S.



There are 1,472 network coverage patterns from 878 worldwide mobile operators



A smart phone is not very smart if the infrastructure can't support its applications. In response to the high growth smart phone markets, wireless infrastructure promises to grow dramatically in the near term.. Wireless Infrastructure technologies include WiMax, LTE, 4G and HSPA. These technologies are driving much higher capacity from the base station back to the fiber core. Fiber core is putting extreme pressure on provider's infrastructure and backhaul networks.



Research predicts that the dramatic growth of wireless infrastructure is based on the growth of smart phones and apps. LTE wireless infrastructure markets at $3.9 billion in 2012, is anticipated to reach $78 billion by 2018.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, "LTE Wireless Infrastructure is being installed to upgrade core networks and upgrade backhaul and base stations to make systems more modern. Infrastructure for the Internet and for smart mobile devices creates demand for more sophisticated web development and web applications that in turn depend on more sophisticated infrastructure. Everything is going mobile. This evolution is driven by mobile smart phones and tablets that provide universal connectivity. Modern systems represent a significant aspect of Internet market evolution."



The proportions of wireless infrastructure market industry segments are expected to remain much as they are, with the small cells and femtocells achieving strong growth on the access side, the core infrastructure must be upgraded to support the added backhaul backbone infrastructure. Wireless apps are expected to achieve $37 trillion revenue by 2019. This unbelievable growth occurs as the Internet is expanded to implement the interconnection of everything.



Digital devices proliferate, machine to machine capabilities vastly expand instrumentation. The digital devices become the engine of a world economy, with apps collecting pennies a day for millions of apps from 8.5 billion people with smart phones by 2019.



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Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



- Alcatel-Lucent

- Ericsson

- Google / Motorola

- Samsung

- NEC

- ZTE

- Cisco

- Fujitsu

- Huawei

- LG

- Nokia



Market Participants



- Antenova

- Berkeley-Varitronics Systems

- CDG

- General Dynamics

- Global Mobile Suppliers Association

- Juniper Networks

- Micro Mobio

- MTI Mobile

- Nokia-Microsoft Partnership

- Nokia Siemens Networks

- QRC Technologies

- Qualcomm

- Radisys

- Repeaters Australia

- Reactel

- RF Hitec

- Siemens AG

- Spirent Communications

- TelLabs

- TelNova Technologies



Check Out These Key Topics



- Wireless Infrastructure

- CDMA2000

- GSM

- Global System for Mobile Communications

- W-CDMA

- Wideband Code Division Multiple Access

- LTE

- Long-Term Evolution

- Global Mobile Traffic

- Femtocell

- Small Cell

- Broadband Cellular Networks

- Mobile Packet Core

- Mobile Broadband1



Latest Reports:



Wireless Infrastructure: Market Shares, Strategies, And Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 To 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/175732



Research announces that it has published a new study Wireless Infrastructure: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. Next generation mission critical systems are leveraging new technology. The 2013 study has 554 pages, 245 tables and figures. Worldwide Wireless Infrastructure markets are poised to achieve significant growth as Building out core networks and backhaul for smart phones.



A smart phone is not very smart if the infrastructure can't support its applications. In response to the high growth smart phone markets, wireless infrastructure promises to grow dramatically in the near term.. Wireless Infrastructure technologies include WiMax, LTE, 4G and HSPA. These technologies are driving much higher capacity from the base station back to the fiber core. Fiber core is putting extreme pressure on provider's infrastructure and backhaul networks.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175732



Research predicts that the dramatic growth of wireless infrastructure is based on the growth of smart phones to a one trillion market by 2019, serving an installed base of 8.5 billion, many people having more than one smart phone. Wireless infrastructure markets at $58 billion in 2012 will be $163 billion by 2019, new markets evolved because of the value that apps provide to smart phones, mobile devices, tablets, and the Internet of things.



Surgical Robots Market Shares, Strategies, And Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 To 2019: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172760



Research announces that it has published a new study Surgical Robots: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 379 pages, 144 tables and figures. Worldwide surgical robot markets are poised to achieve significant growth as next generation systems provide a way to improve traditional open surgery and decrease the number of ports needed for minimally invasive surgery.



The automated process revolution in surgery and communications is being implemented via robots. Robots automation of systems is providing significant improvement in the accuracy of surgery and the repeatability of process.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the study, "Existing open surgery can be replaced in large part by robotic minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Minimally invasive robotic surgery, new robotic radiation treatment, and emerging robotic surgical approaches complement existing surgery techniques. Soon, all surgery will be undertakes with at least come aspects of robotic surgery replacing or complementing open surgery."



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/172760



During a robot assisted surgical procedure, the patient-side cart is positioned next to the operating table with the electromechanical arms arranged to provide access to the initial ports selected by the surgeon. Metal tubes attached to the arms are inserted through the ports, and the cutting and visualization instruments are introduced through the tubes into the patient's body.



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