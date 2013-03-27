Wireless Integrated Announces Automated Instrument Tracking System

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- Wireless Integrated, the division of BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. based in Pune, India, has announced the latest offering from the company, Automated Instrument Tracking System, which helps in the tracing and monitoring of medical and surgical items in hospitals. The tracking system serves to offer effective, real-time and accurate monitoring capabilities which can be integrated with APD equipment, hospital information systems as well as Real-Time Locating Systems.



The company claims that the system utilizes QR odes and RFID for tracking purposes. The company states, “QR codes & RFID tags are capable of withstanding sterilization, liquid and metal environments, expected during the instruments’ lifespan. The QR codes & RFID tags are firmly secured to the instruments and sterile consumable items.” Tag location is set after taking into consideration the recommendation of the medical staff.



Wireless Integrated substantiates that the surgical instrument tracking system comes with a lot of features and capabilities. The system helps manage the instruments tagged with RFID and maintain the database. In addition, the instruments which are sent for maintenance are also tracked and managed. Regular statistical analyses as well as reports on the utilization of instruments are also generated. It serves as a workflow management tool and helps in keeping inventory of the instruments too. Predefined indicators are also imparted to the dashboard to alert in the event of missing instruments, arrival of instrument sets or when requirement for instruments arise somewhere.



The company claims that the system offers significant benefits in terms of Return on Investment (ROI). The system reduces the shrinkage of the inventory of instruments, increases instrument accuracy, eliminates reimbursements as instruments can be easily tracked, reduces medical errors, reduces insurance premiums etc. In terms of patient safety as well, the system helps considerably on multiple fronts.



For information about Automated Instrument Tracking System, log on to http://www.wirelessintegrated.com/automated-instrument-tracking-system.html.



About BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a company based in Pune, India offering services, solutions and products in the fields of identification, automation and tracking. Founded in 2001, the company currently employs over 100 and has customers in as many as 50 countries all over the world. Wireless Integrated is a division of the company which offers simple, but effective wireless solutions for energy management, healthcare etc. The company aims at providing innovative wireless solutions such as Real Time Location System, Driver Performance Monitoring System, Laptop Anti-theft System, Automatic Retail Vending Machine, Jewelry Anti-theft System, Infant Security System, Automated Instrument Tracking System etc.



